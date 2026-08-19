Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins primary in Florida — Republican bashes her as 'outsider' who 'parachuted' into district

Longtime Democratic leader Debbie Wasserman Schultz was declared the victor in the controversial primary race for Florida's 20th Congressional District.

The former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee announced that she would run in the 20th District after she was redistricted out of her previous seat.

'The voters of this district deserve a representative who shares their daily life and will fight for them — not another outsider who parachuted into the race when it became convenient.'

The issue was immediately contentious to the Democrats who wanted to see the historically black district be represented by a black person.

"Our party cannot credibly denounce the dismantling of black political power by Republicans while treating one of Florida's few remaining majority-black districts as a political opportunity for an incumbent seeking a safer seat," read an official statement from nearly all DNC members in Florida from May.

Despite the furor, Wasserman Schultz easily won the primary Tuesday and will go on to face Florida Republican Brent Andersen in the general election for the seat.

Andersen emphasized the outrage in a statement to Blaze News after her victory.

"I live in this district with my family. Debbie Wasserman Schultz does not. She is a career Washington politician who only decided to run here after redistricting made her old seat more competitive," Andersen said in the statement.

"For decades, District 20 has been represented by people who actually live among the communities they serve," he added. "The voters of this district deserve a representative who shares their daily life and will fight for them — not another outsider who parachuted into the race when it became convenient. That’s the choice they will have in November."

Andersen describes himself as a conservative businessman and a dedicated community servant on his website.

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CNN noted that Schultz was the only white candidate to run in the primary against four other Democrats.

Schultz was also blamed by some top Democrats for the devastating loss in 2016 to President Donald Trump.

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