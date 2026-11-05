Stocks plummet amid Democrat calls to end AI, wiping out trillions

The tech stock market took a major dive on Thursday, following a Democrat landslide during the midterms. So far, $2.8 trillion has been wiped off the board, and the dive could continue amid left-wing calls to shut down the AI industry.

A quick glance at the stock market ticker shows all of the major tech giants in the red. AI leaders — like Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, and SpaceSXI — dropped anywhere between 1%-8% in valuation across the board. The crash overshadowed the losses witnessed during COVID, marking the fastest stock market drop in U.S. history.

Pausing AI development would have significant ramifications on the US economy, cybersecurity, and American dominance, not just in AI but as a world power.

The market was already volatile leading up to the midterm elections, losing and gaining trillions over the course of several days. However, this latest bout was brought on by an ominous call from a sitting Democrat to pause AI development, while others want to criminalize anyone who defects.

On Wednesday, Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona laid out her ideal plan for the Democrat takeover on her X page. She wrote:

Top of the Democratic agenda on day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence.

In the comments section, users on both sides of the aisle sounded off, imploring Ansari to reconsider.

One man wrote, “I have stage 4 terminal lung cancer. The only way for me to not die soon is advancement in therapies, which can be accelerated at an unbelievable pace with the use of AI.”

Another said, “So stupid. Let's slow down advancing technology. Do you think China is slowing down? You sound like the retards in Europe.”

Even former Democrat and current independent Michael Shellenberger chimed in, daring cheekily, “Why stop there? There's still the whole Internet that needs censoring!”

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Pausing AI development would have significant ramifications on the U.S. economy, cybersecurity, and American dominance not just in AI but as a world power. Many of the most dangerous security threats — like the PHP meltdown — were discovered using American frontier models, and without these, other nations will find these exploits and use them against us without any means to defend ourselves. Not to mention, we would miss out on countless AI-assisted innovations and discoveries that haven’t even been thought of yet.

Still that hasn’t stopped Democrats from calling for AI’s demise. Ansari is just one loud voice echoing this sentiment on social media, joining bigger names like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who actually wants to criminalize AI development with up to 20 years in prison for anyone who violates his new bill.

Naturally, the stock market isn’t reacting well to what could be the end of AI as we know it. Then again, given the latest fluctuations, this could just be a temporary setback before the market rebounds as cooler heads prevail.

It’s hard to say where this will lead next, but Blaze News is keeping an eye on this developing story, and we will provide further updates as we learn more.

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