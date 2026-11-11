Leftist podcasters laugh at sick Charlie Kirk assassination joke — then cry cancel culture after multiple advertisers flee

Charlie Kirk was assassinated more than a year ago, but leftists are still publicly mocking his death.

The hosts of the “I’ve Had It” podcast, Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, are the latest to openly laugh about his assassination after cackling over a social media post that read: “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.”

Welch, who was laughing too hard to speak, caught her breath and said, “No comment on that.”

“Other than he was shot by somebody that was super MAGA family,” Sullivan chimed in, also breaking from laughter.

“He was shot by a MAGA person,” Welch agreed.

“White person, white MAGA family,” she added, noting that she had only ever seen accused assassin Tyler Robinson in a “MAGA hat” and never anything trans-related.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales could not be more disgusted, pointing out that not only was it not funny, they’re also not telling the truth.

“Of course, Tyler Robinson was not MAGA,” she comments.

“I mean, no, his boyfriend was just a furry, but you know, they conveniently left out that part,” she continues.

While Gonzales notes that reactions like Welch’s and Sullivan’s might make you “start to lose your hope in America,” corporations that sponsored their podcast are now dropping them in the aftermath.

Gonzales reads some of the sponsors that have pulled out, including Chewy, Cash App, Boll & Branch, Casper, HexClad, Nutrafol, ZipRecruiter, Ember, and BetterHelp.

“Now, the fact that all of these sponsors were even cashing in on these witches to begin with is like crazy in and of itself. But there’s a certain irony with the BetterHelp one, because BetterHelp offers therapy,” she says.

“I guess people probably would need therapy after listening to that podcast,” she adds.

While Welch and Sullivan apologized in a statement for the “insensitive” joke, they made sure to add that “there is nothing funny about gun violence.”

“We’ve long supported common-sense gun safety reform. To that end, we’ve made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America,” they added.

“That statement in and of itself tells you all you need to know about whether or not they're sorry, because they know that donating to ... Everytown for Gun Safety is counterintuitive to anything that Charlie stood for,” Gonzales says.

The hosts then lashed out at Turning Point USA for attempting to “cancel” them following their joke.

“There’s a huge online cancellation campaign from all the titty babies over at Turning Point that want 'I’ve Had It' podcast to be canceled,” Welch said.

“They’re losers and they lost because they believe in nothing,” she continued. “So now they’re trying to ignite a war with us.”

“This is their pathetic attempt to cancel us. Make sure you’re subscribed to our channel wherever you get your podcast. Let’s grow this thing and show Turning Point how irrelevant they are. And let’s watch them take another L so that this hateful organization can once and for all be done in the United States of America,” she added.

“As if it would take Turning Point to somehow convince the public that that was a disgusting thing that they did and laughed about,” Gonzales says.

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“As if that was Turning Point,” she adds.