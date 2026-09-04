'Have some respect for Africa town': Blacks threaten Latino running club over 'hostile takeover' of black neighborhood

A Latino running club in California was forced to move a planned event in a historically black neighborhood after several community members threatened "resistance."

The feud began after "Barrio Athletics" published a promotional video about a run in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

'Not gonna happen. So respect ... or get your brain knocked out! Black power.'

Some of the black residents took exception to the phrasing used in the video saying Latino runners would be "taking over the streets."

"Every black person in California from San Diego to the bay needs to be in LA this Saturday and check this s**t," read one post on the X platform.

Another influencer objected to the Latinos' plan to bring in vendors for their running event through the neighborhood.

"Let me tell you something. That's about the fifth time we got the Hispanic community trying to do a hostile takeover in Leimert under the guise of a run, a bike ride, whatever the f**k, coffee-making contest, NO!" she said in a video on social media.

"We don't want you to come into Africa Town. Please make note of it, you got time still to relocate your event, you will be met with resistance from the black community," she added.

"Have some respect for black space."

Another black resident chimed in against the run.

"We can't go to no Mexican community and come through there without getting stabbed and gettin' physically assaulted," he said in a video on social media.

"Not gonna happen. So respect ... or get your brain knocked out! Black power."

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"Black LA reveres Leimert Park," said Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano. "For years it has been a center of cultural resistance, at a time when the population of Black LA and its political power have been shrinking."

Barrio Athletics decided to cancel the event and move it to Elysian Park.

"I understand where the anger is coming from, even though hearing it expressed like that, it's not pretty," Arellano added.

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