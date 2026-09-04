DOJ files 'first-of-its-kind' lawsuit against red-state school district for allegedly pushing gender transition behind parents' backs

The U.S. Department of Justice is taking aim at a school district in a red state for allegedly violating parental rights on transgender issues involving their children, and the DOJ is targeting other districts as well.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced Tuesday the lawsuit against Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools in what she called a "first-of-its-kind" legal action.

The policy allowed children to keep information secret from parents, including pronoun preference, names, school records, restroom use, and locker use.

The complaint cited the district's own "Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Students Internal Guidance Document," which allegedly called for teachers to develop and implement "transitioning" plans for children without their parents' knowledge or consent.

The DOJ claimed the policies violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as well as the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment.

"Parental rights are paramount in the operation of America’s public schools, and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools does not know children better than their own parents," said Dhillon.

The lawsuit seeks to end the transgender policies immediately at the district.

Dhillon said the DOJ is not waiting until the conclusion of this lawsuit to seek legal action against other districts on the transgender issue.

"What we do is we ask for documents, we investigate, and then we try to resolve cases with school districts," she told Fox News Digital. "And if we cannot, then we file lawsuits. And so there are many other lawsuits contemplated here and other investigations that are ongoing."

The complaint says KCKPS has used different versions of the same guidance since 2017 and that the policy allowed children to keep information secret from parents, including pronoun preference, names, school records, restroom use, and locker use.

"Contrary to the allegations in the complaint, the district maintains that it is in full compliance with FERPA and PPRA and is disappointed by the DOJ’s decision to file the lawsuit," said the district in response.

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Dhillon replied that the policies were clearly in violation of parental rights.

"The Department will not tolerate school districts playing fast and loose with federal law in the service of radical gender ideology," Dhillon concluded.

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