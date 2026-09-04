Masculinity is back — and it's coming from the most unlikely source

What happens when overtly feminized programming accidentally creates an uncontrollable star out of an accused chauvinist and sexist?

Television magic and unfettered populism.

'If you don't want to love me, [it's] up to you.'

One look at TLC's schedule, and it becomes abundantly clear the programming isn't courting a male audience.

"Double Lives of Suburban Wives" focuses on St. Louis housewives who make pornographic content (which has included fart porn), "1000-lb Roomies" focuses on two morbidly obese roommates, and "Sister Wives" focuses on polygamist families.

The shining star of the network though is "90 Day Fiancé."

With more than 20 spinoffs that include behind-the-scenes, reaction, and reunion shows, the universe revolves around couples who are from two different countries with a focus on trying to acquire a spousal visa in the United States; not exactly a conservative male viewpoint.

Accidental star

The show does huge numbers and inspires countless memes while overwhelmingly pushing pro-immigration and feminist positions.

Enter Sarper Güven. This Turkish national has allegedly slept with 2,500 women, recording his sexual encounters with a color-coded black book full of "X" marks that denote how attractive the women were.

With his wife shown as being constantly upset after getting new, horrid glimpses of his promiscuous past, Güven was immediately positioned on the show as the misogynist pig who needed desperate reformation.

There was only one problem: He refused to apologize.

"I never apologize because [it's] who I am, but I know I make mistakes," Güven told Blaze News in an interview.

Despite consistently admitting wrongs in an attempt to improve his marriage, Güven has endured constant browbeatings in both the recorded programming and group shows with other castmates. Yet despite how he is portrayed and focused on as what not to do, he has only become more popular.

Prized pig

Güven set out on a North American comedy tour earlier this year and has been selling out across the continent. At the time of this writing, the new stand-up comic has seven sold-out shows in Toronto, Canada.

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It's not Güven's past that audiences have identified with; it's his willingness to stand up for himself on a show that rarely rewards such behavior. When Güven''s American wife told a Brazilian cast member, "Go back to your country," he defended his partner and refused to back down, despite being an immigrant himself, on a show surrounded by immigrants.

The obvious pro-immigration sentiment of the show was finally challenged by a pair of people who weren't necessarily bothered by the immediate social consequences.

"I'm not perfect, not even close to being perfect," Güven said from a hotel room in Western Canada. "But that's me, and if you want to love me, that's me. If you don't want to love me, [it's] up to you. I come so honest and transparent. Maybe people love that, especially men love that."

Marital blisters

Güven's stand-up comedy routine sounds as much like a parody and a character as his on-screen appearances do, but he is vehement that it's all real.

Part of that has been his ongoing confession that marriage has changed him, with his commentary on the topic being what men relate to most.

Transparently, Güven talks about how he has changed from a flirtatious lady's man into a docile husband who just wants "peace."

"I don't see women using that word, term, a lot, you know, 'peace,'" the 45-year-old said. "It was not like this when [the relationship] started because I was an alpha male ... now whatever she asks we just do it as men because we don't want a fight."

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The majority of Güven's set is a reflection of his marital woes — which he admits his wife hates — and it is garnering him more outside traction with those who don't know him from the show than was expected.

"Whoever comes to my show will relate something with their lives," he explained, providing more than a couple of hilarious anecdotes.

"Everything changed with marriage. I always [say] that before the marriage, even my sweat was sexy. She was smelling me all every day, and she was saying, 'I love your sweat so much, Sarper. You smell like a real man.' And we got married, brother, in two weeks: 'Did you eat garlic today? Did you take shower?' What happened, girl? I'm the same guy.”

Whether it's his Turkish way of talking in proverbs or his brutal honesty, Güven's inability to change himself from his factory settings has produced massive results and garnered him huge respect with men in an overwhelmingly female mediascape.

“If a man would be an electronic device, we probably would be a freaking toaster. Push the bread in, let the bread come out. Simple, one action at a time. Bread in, bread out for you. But a woman would be probably a mobile phone, a very smart, I mean the iPhone 16 Pro Max," he stressed.

"I sleep with one every morning, [and] I find everything changed, new settings, new rules, new update, you know. But always new terms and conditions for me."

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