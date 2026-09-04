Glenn Beck's message to conservatives who TRULY want to defeat the left

Jeremy Boreing has a new series out on Amazon called "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin," which is a live-action historical fantasy series adapted from the novels by Stephen R. Lawhead.

“Almost everything on television now is about witchcraft and, you know, all of this crap. Not much is about Christianity. So I started watching this, and it starts with pagan gods and everything else, and I’m not going to give anything away, but it doesn’t last with the pagan gods very long,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains.

“And nowhere on television are you getting that kind of message in a good-quality series,” he says.

Glenn also notes that he’s “not getting anything" for promoting the series.

“It is so controversial in our circle of friends. You know, it’s ridiculous,” he says.

"Can we stop all this, please? Can we please stop? I don’t consider anyone a competitor. And I don’t know why everybody is considering everyone else a competitor. We’re not competitors.”

“You know who we’re competing against? Satan. We’re competing against evil. We’re competing against Marxism. We’re competing against apathy. We’re not competing against each other,” he continues.

“Why we don't all promote one another, why we don't all help each other, why we all don’t celebrate everybody’s victories when they have it is beyond me. Here is a TV series, and the downside is I don’t think another season’s going to be made unless this is wildly popular, and I think it could be if people will search it out,” he adds.

Glenn calls the show “as good as anything [he has] seen in that genre.”

“And everybody should say something about it. It’s a victory. That was beautiful and well done. It’s one of the best things I’ve seen our side produce,” he adds.

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