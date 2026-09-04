'Blow expectations out of the water': HUGE GAINS in latest jobs report

The Trump administration is touting the results of the newest jobs report that shows a strong economy with growing employment.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday said the economy added 162,000 jobs in August, which doubled experts' expectations for the month.

'You haven’t seen anything yet!'

The president celebrated the report in a post on the Truth Social platform.

"Great jobs number just announced, breaking all estimates (except mine!) by double and triple — And you haven’t seen anything yet!" he posted.

He went on to call for lower interest rates based on the report and also blasted the Supreme Court for their ruling against some of his tariffs.

"Lower the interest rates because the U.S.A. is a much stronger credit than it was just a short time ago! A STRONG COUNTRY MEANS A LOWER INTEREST RATE — IT’S A BETTER CREDIT ... Very simple!"

Not only was the August jobs report the strongest since March, but July's report was flipped from a loss of 23,000 jobs to a gain of 21,000 jobs. June's report was also revised upward from 20,000 to 31,000 jobs.

Experts had placed their expectations in August of about 65,000, meaning the actual rate came in at nearly three times their prediction.

"This jobs report did blow expectations out of the water," said Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao to CNN. "We are definitely getting a bit of whiplash here, where it feels like the reports are alternating between good and bad; but, overall, we’ll take the win."

RELATED: Trump orders Labor Statistics chief to be fired over revisions in weak jobs report

The president later complained that the stock market had registered a loss with the jobs report rather than going up.

"How crazy is this?" he wrote in a second post. "We just got GREAT Numbers on Jobs, the Market should go UP, because our Credit and Economy are better but, as always, for the past 25 years, the Stock Market goes DOWN, because we’re living under False Reality that if things are good, you’ve got to 'KILL IT' because of a 'fear' of Inflation."

He added, "We should be doing GDP of 15 and 20%, not 2, 3, and 4%, and America should become Far Greater Financially than it is right now."

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