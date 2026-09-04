Pennsylvania governor lied about measles deaths to attack RFK Jr: 'A replay of Democrats' COVID playbook'

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) accused Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of being at fault for two measles-related deaths in his state, and most of the mainstream media echoed the claim without hesitation.

“I was very, very blunt with him, and I made very clear that his actions and the rhetoric that’s coming from this administration are having a negative impact. There’s real-life consequences to spreading misinformation,” Shapiro said proudly.

“There’s real-life consequences to scaring people and not relying on actual doctors and actual medical professionals to provide unbiased information,” he added.

RFK responded, “The performance was a replay of Democrats’ COVID playbook: fearmongering, misinformation, finger-pointing, and the weaponization of infectious disease fears for political gain.”

The media went on to side with Shapiro, blasting headlines like “Infant in Pennsylvania is one of two people reported to die of measles this week” and “Two unvaccinated people die of measles in Pennsylvania.”

However, Pennsylvania’s own health department called them “measles-associated deaths.”

An article from the Philadelphia Inquirer explained that the Lancaster County Coroner "said the cause of the death was not the measles. The newborn died shortly after birth from a laceration of the spleen. A postmortem test on the baby’s lung tissue showed the child had a measles infection that was acquired before the birth.”

Will Cain of Fox News pointed out that “newborns don’t receive their first [MMR] vaccines until 12 to 15 months of age.”

“Just flat-out lies,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments.

“Going to need to remember this when Shapiro is running for president,” executive producer Keith Malinak says. “Liar.”

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