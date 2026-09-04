© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
The division between men and women is by design — and the Lindsay Clancy case is deepening it
September 04, 2026
Feminist lies are deliberately pitting men against women.
The growing divide between men and women isn't happening by accident, according to BlazeTV hosts Allie Beth Stuckey and Nick Freitas, and the recent Lindsay Clancy case is only deepening the division.
“I can understand that Tyler Robinsons exist, that Lindsay Clancys exist. I want to believe that they’re a one-off,” Stuckey begins.
“But when you see ... millions of people online, lionizing them, not just excusing them, but turning them into heroes, you’re like, ‘OK, I cannot stomach the idea that there are millions of Lindsay Clancys that would advocate for killing their children because their hormones are off,’” she tells Freitas.
And men across the country are at a loss regarding so many of these women's responses to the case.
Freitas points out that when he speaks to men about it, they echo the point that there’s “zero accountability” for “modern women.”
“This is a caricature of the argument, but I’m watching it become more and more common, and the more, you know ... hundreds or thousands of women are out there protesting for Lindsay, and you know, tens of thousands of women online, liking, sharing,” he says.
“I think a lot of it is misplaced motherhood,” Stuckey says.
“A lot of it is feminism,” she adds. “But it all just goes back to sin and ... men and women having a dereliction of duty when it comes to fulfilling who God has actually made us to be.”
But beyond the sin, Freitas believes that the reason this is happening is because both men and women have been lied to for decades.
“Men have been told for the past two decades that they’re horrible, that they’re toxic, masculinity is bad, that the future is female, and that if everything was run by women, it would be better,” he says.
“At the same time, women have been lied to in this idea ... that your only flaw is you don’t have enough self esteem, and you’re powerful and capable, and you need to go out there and be a girlboss,” he continues.
“If you had lied to both sides, and you'd said, ‘They’re both great and wonderful,’ that would have produced one result. If you had lied about both sides and said ‘You’re both horrible,' that would have produced different results,” he adds.
But that's not the case, and Freitas has a theory as to why they're both being told such damaging lies, telling Stuckey, "I think so much of the purpose is about destroying the family."
“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+, YouTube, and major podcast platforms.
Start watching Nick Freitas NOW at blazetv.com and use the promo code NICK40 for $40 off your BlazeTV+ subscription.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.