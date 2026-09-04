The division between men and women is by design — and the Lindsay Clancy case is deepening it

The growing divide between men and women isn't happening by accident, according to BlazeTV hosts Allie Beth Stuckey and Nick Freitas, and the recent Lindsay Clancy case is only deepening the division.

“I can understand that Tyler Robinsons exist, that Lindsay Clancys exist. I want to believe that they’re a one-off,” Stuckey begins.

“But when you see ... millions of people online, lionizing them, not just excusing them, but turning them into heroes, you’re like, ‘OK, I cannot stomach the idea that there are millions of Lindsay Clancys that would advocate for killing their children because their hormones are off,’” she tells Freitas.

And men across the country are at a loss regarding so many of these women's responses to the case.

Freitas points out that when he speaks to men about it, they echo the point that there’s “zero accountability” for “modern women.”

“This is a caricature of the argument, but I’m watching it become more and more common, and the more, you know ... hundreds or thousands of women are out there protesting for Lindsay, and you know, tens of thousands of women online, liking, sharing,” he says.

“I think a lot of it is misplaced motherhood,” Stuckey says.

“A lot of it is feminism,” she adds. “But it all just goes back to sin and ... men and women having a dereliction of duty when it comes to fulfilling who God has actually made us to be.”

But beyond the sin, Freitas believes that the reason this is happening is because both men and women have been lied to for decades.

“Men have been told for the past two decades that they’re horrible, that they’re toxic, masculinity is bad, that the future is female, and that if everything was run by women, it would be better,” he says.

“At the same time, women have been lied to in this idea ... that your only flaw is you don’t have enough self esteem, and you’re powerful and capable, and you need to go out there and be a girlboss,” he continues.

“If you had lied to both sides, and you'd said, ‘They’re both great and wonderful,’ that would have produced one result. If you had lied about both sides and said ‘You’re both horrible,' that would have produced different results,” he adds.

But that's not the case, and Freitas has a theory as to why they're both being told such damaging lies, telling Stuckey, "I think so much of the purpose is about destroying the family."