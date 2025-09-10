‘How DARE you’: Nina Turner EXPLODES at Liz Wheeler over ‘the brokenness of the black family’

Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner (D) doesn’t appear to care to get to the heart of why a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman was brutally stabbed and killed while riding a train in North Carolina by the suspect, 34-year-old black man named Decarlos Brown.

And she made this clear during a fiery debate with BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show.

Wheeler brought up that not only is “the brokenness of the nuclear family” an issue when it comes to raising children who turn into nonviolent and sane adults, but “the brokenness of the black family” is also a major issue.

That’s when Turner shouted, "Oh no! You're not going to sit up there and talk about the brokenness of the black family. How dare you?"

"Do not single out the black family," Turner added. "The nerve of you."

While Wheeler tried to continue speaking to make her point, Turner continued to speak loudly over her.

“This wasn’t even a spicy comment,” Wheeler reflects on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“Even Barack Obama spoke about the brokenness of the black family and the fact that fatherlessness, when children are raised without a present father, this leads to drastic increases in the number of crimes that they commit,” she adds.

And she has the receipts.

“But if we are honest with ourselves, we’ll admit that what too many fathers also are is missing, missing from too many lives and too many homes. They have abandoned their responsibilities, acting like boys instead of men. And the foundations of our families are weaker because of it,” Obama said in a 2008 speech.

“You and I know how true this is, true everywhere, but nowhere is it more true than in the African American community. We know that more than half of all black children live in single-parent households, a number that has doubled — doubled — since we were children,” Obama continued.

“We know the statistics — that children who grow up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty and commit crime; nine times more likely to drop out of schools and 20 times more likely to end up in prison. They are more likely to have behavioral problems, or run away from home or become teenage parents themselves. And the foundations of our community are weaker because of it,” he added.

“Funny,” Wheeler comments. “I didn’t hear in the background, Nina Turner screeching ‘How dare you?’ and ‘The nerve of you!’ when Barack Obama made these exact same points.”

