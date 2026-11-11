Baby taken by father buried alive in dog crate in woods, cops say — then 24 hours later rescuers hear 'the most joyful sound'

A baby boy taken by his father was buried alive in a dog crate in the South Carolina woods, authorities told ABC News.

But 24 hours later digging rescuers heard "the most joyful sound" on Tuesday afternoon, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon told the news network.

'Certainly, God is good.'

Authorities began searching Monday afternoon for the 11-month-old boy — Koah Sharp — and his father, 25-year-old Michael Comer, the sheriff's office told ABC News.

Koah had been left in his father's care at the home of the father’s mother while she ran an errand, Koon noted to the news network.

Another caregiver was coming to the house, but by the time that person arrived, the father and son were gone, the sheriff told ABC News.

Other members of Koah’s family filed a missing persons report Monday afternoon, according to WIS-TV. Koon said authorities went to a nearby home of Comer’s father and found both doors open and Koah’s belongings — but there was no sign of Comer or Koah, WIS added.

Lexington County deputies located Comer late Monday night in the area of Batesburg-Leesville, but Koah was not with him, authorities told ABC News. The sheriff added to the news network, "Of course, he didn't have much to say about the whereabouts of the baby at that time."

A search party of nearly 100 first responders began looking for Koah, the sheriff told ABC News.

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While searching near Comer's father's house Tuesday afternoon, they found "freshly disturbed" dirt about 50 yards into the woods, Koon noted to the news network.

"As they probed it and laid it out and started digging, you could hear little Koah crying," the sheriff recounted to ABC News, adding that "the race was on, everybody's getting down there trying to get him out."

The boy was found buried under dirt in the woods "clinging to life," the sheriff said during a news conference — but he added that Koah was "crying the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby, much like when your children were born."

Koon noted that Koah was "buried in ... what I would call a dog crate wrapped in a towel that by the grace of God probably provided enough air for him to survive." The baby was found in Batesburg-Leesville, the sheriff's office said.

Koon added to the news network that it's believed Koah had been buried for 24 hours, based on what investigators learned regarding the father's whereabouts.

"Certainly, God is good," Koon said.

Koah was receiving care at a hospital and "hopefully will make a full recovery," the sheriff told ABC News.

"Hopefully at 11 months old, he will not remember much of this as he grows older, just to have a great inspiring story to tell," Koon noted to the news network.

Comer was initially arrested Monday night on burglary and resisting arrest charges, ABC News said. But the sheriff's office, citing arrest warrants, said in a Wednesday news release that Comer is now charged with attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference, and burglary.

WIS, citing public court and state records, reported that Comer just over a month ago was placed on probation following a guilty plea for aggravated breach of peace.

Court records also show Comer had previous arrests earlier this year for domestic violence, as well as a weapons-related charge, WIS added.

The sheriff's office said Comer's bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

"We want to thank everybody and just celebrate the fact today that an 11-month-old baby is alive," Koon said, according to ABC News.

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