Witchcraft, ‘blue wave’ spells, and abortion cheers: Rick Burgess says the midterms may be God’s judgment

BlazeTV host Rick Burgess believes that the blue midterm wave that handed Democrats both chambers of Congress, expanded abortion protections, and swept into office candidates who openly mock biblical values is a spiritual indictment of a nation that has abandoned God — and a church that has grown too passive to stop it.

“I can’t really come to any other conclusion than it’s going to be punishment … and we’ve been passive, and we’ve allowed this slow fade,” he says.

As proof of how far the country has drifted, Burgess points to a trend that has exploded in popularity, especially among American women: witchcraft.

To illustrate his point, he plays a clip from Matt Fradd’s podcast, “Pints with Aquinas,” in which Fradd interviews Theology of Home editor Carrie Gress.

“The whole witchcraft thing has just exploded,” Gress said.

“Recently I was at Barnes & Noble and I was like, what is all of this garbage? It was like every section had some kind of occult book. There was even an area where the books look like classic books, but they were all these occult books,” she added.

“The response I got was, ‘Oh, we just stock what sells,’” Gress continued. “This is clearly a trend that’s being promoted.”

“That means these books sell very well,” Burgess notes.

He then highlights a recent Christian Broadcasting Network article titled “Occultists Launch ‘Blue Wave Ritual’ of Witchcraft to Induce a Democrat Takeover of Congress.”

In it, author Benjamin Gill reported that Michael M. Hughes, an occult writer, put out an open call on the blogging website Medium for anyone — witch or not — to join a mass spell on Oct. 26 to “bind” President Donald Trump and help Democrats win control of Congress.

Burgess notes that occultists have tried similar rituals in past elections, and in his view, “it hadn’t worked.”

“So why does it appear it worked this time?” he asks.

“God allowed it,” he answers, arguing that given how far the nation has strayed, perhaps God believes “it’s time for us to be punished.”

“There are times that God will allow Satan and his cronies to punish and to harass,” he continues, “and in this case, it sounds like that may have happened again.”

But Burgess argues the occult revival goes deeper than bookstore shelves and spell-casting.

He plays a viral clip in which a group of young women at Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms’ election-night watch party in Georgia shout, “Abortion is so back, baby!”

Burgess, who links abortion to “the sacrifice of children” to pagan god Moloch, interprets their cheers as a sign that the country is inviting God’s judgment.

“These are young women of birthing age, and they are celebrating on election night that if their candidate can win, that abortion is going to come on back to Georgia and all these limits on it are going to go away,” he summarizes.

“And you don’t think that angers God?”

To hear more of Rick Burgess’ midterm analysis, watch the episode above.

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