Scott Bessent moves to military base from $12.5 million mansion over THREAT from IRAN, says NYT

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly been moved to a military base to thwart threats from Iran, according to sources who spoke with the New York Times.

Bessent is in charge of Operation Economic Outcast, the U.S. effort to put a financial strain on Iran's economy.

'The secretary will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats and remains committed to executing Operation Economic Outcast.'

That operation has put the 64-year-old at far greater risk from Iran, the Times reported, citing "three people with knowledge of the matter."

The Times report said other Trump administration officials have previously moved to protected housing, including former Attorney General Pam Bondi and new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Bessent claims the financial operation against Iran has been very successful. He and other officials say the operation has led to a shrinking Iranian economy, the further collapse of Iran's currency, and the lowering of living standards there, the Times said.

"The secretary will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats and remains committed to executing Operation Economic Outcast and maintaining the blockade, which together are collapsing Iran’s economy," said a spokesperson for the Treasury to the New York Post.

Reuters reported that officials grew concerned about the threat against Bessent after the Wall Street Journal had published an aerial view of his new residence in Georgetown. The photo could allow adversaries to geolocate his residence, according to the outlet, citing "a source familiar with the matter."



"The news media has an obligation to act responsibly amid growing threats against public officials," said the source, according to Reuters.

Bessent purchased the mansion for $12.5 million in 2025.

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Many have pointed to the economic fallout from the military operation in Iran as one of the main drivers of the midterm massacre for Republicans.

"America did not start a war with Iran. Iran has been waging war on America since 1979. They should have been taken care of a long time ago," said President Donald Trump during his Veterans Day address on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

"And it was just about time somebody fought back," he added. "All of us fought back. We fought back, and we fought back. We won. Now the question is when we want to end. We must have a total victory."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the point that economic sanctions are weakening Iran more each day.

"They’re bleeding. They’re bleeding economically," he said, according to Fox News.

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