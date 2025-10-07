Scott Bessent has joined the effort to uncover funders of Antifa violence​, Karoline Leavitt says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gave an encouraging update on the Trump administration’s efforts to uncover those who may be funding Antifa attacks in the U.S.

President Donald Trump previously ordered his officials to use the power of the government to root out who might be funding Antifa.

'We will continue to get to the bottom of who is funding these organizations in this organized anarchy against our country and our government.'

Leavitt said Monday during the White House media briefing that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent had joined the effort and explained how he would be able to help the cause.

"The financial backing of these groups, particularly Antifa, is certainly something the administration is looking into aggressively," she said.

"The federal government has never really been mobilized or tasked with doing that. So we're kind of kick-starting that into gear," she added. "The FBI is working on it alongside the White House's Homeland Security Task Force. We have our intelligence community looking into this as well. And even the secretary of treasury is involved with these matters since they are financial in nature."

On Friday Leavitt said that the administration was looking into the possibility of cutting off all federal funding to Portland after violence continued to increase at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

"We will continue to get to the bottom of who is funding these organizations in this organized anarchy against our country and our government," she continued in her statement Monday. "It's a question the American people have been begging the answer for, for many years, and we're committed to uncovering it."

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas issued a statement of support for the development.

"Good," wrote Roy on social media. "Congress can, and should, back up the Trump administration's efforts by forming its own select committee to investigate who is funding these groups. Enough is enough."

Liberal critics claim that Trump is misusing the powers of the government to punish and persecute his political opponents.

