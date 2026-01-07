The fall of Tim Walz: The man that wasn’t ‘man enough’

As the journalist who exposed the rampant Somalian fraud in Minnesota, Nick Shirley, pointed out, he has “ended” Governor Tim Walz’s career after the governor announced he would not be seeking re-election following the media attention.

And BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere couldn’t be happier.

“I think it’s a really positive thing for the nation, for our world. He should go somewhere where we don’t have to see him anymore. Now, his family seems to love him, ... but the bottom line here is that he sucks, and I’m glad he’s out of my life,” Stu says, happily.

“Minnesota has to come first — always. Today, I’m proud of the work we’ve done to make Minnesota the best place to live and raise kids,” Walz wrote in a post on X, to which Stu interjects to laugh, “Especially if you need day care.”

“I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work,” Walz added.

And Stu is not surprised that the left’s attempt at pushing what they thought was a more masculine man on the American people failed.

“Someone pointed this out, and I think it’s a great observation, that Tim Walz is the idea that, like, a leftist DEI person would have of what a manly man from the Midwest was, right? Like this person that in their head they’re like, ‘Wow, that guy, he coaches football,’ right?” Stu comments.

Stu also points out that the Harris-Walz campaign also ran an ad that made this belief of theirs crystal clear.

The ad focused on the saying “man enough,” where a group of men talked about what made them “man enough” — like cooking their steak “rare” — before pivoting to what political beliefs they’re “man enough” to hold.

“Woman wants to be president? Well, I hope she has the guts to look me right in the eye and accept my full-throated endorsement,” one man featured in the campaign ad said, adding, “because I’m man enough to support women.”

“If your vision of what men are is that ad, you think that’s going to work, well, yeah, you picked Tim Walz,” Stu laughs. “Unbelievable.”

