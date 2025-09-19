Liberal nonprofits are panicking over threats from Trump after Kirk killing

A network of liberal nonprofits and charities is in panic mode after several statements from President Donald Trump and his allies signal that they will use the power of the government to seek out and crush the political opposition.

A letter from liberal activist Norm Eisen of the Democracy Defenders Action sounded the alarm to the nonprofits about the threat and asked groups to sign a statement in defense of each other. The letter was published by the Free Press.

'This moment of tragedy does not call for exploiting a horrific act to further deepen our divides and make us less safe. It calls for unity — unity against violence and unity of purpose as Americans.'

"We the undersigned unequivocally condemn the murder of Charlie Kirk and all forms of political violence. There is simply no place for such actions in the United States," the letter read.

"Political violence has targeted those of every political persuasion and of no political persuasion," the letter continued. "It is un-American and wrong to use this act of violence as a pretext for weaponizing the government to threaten nonprofit and charitable organizations, other perceived adversaries, or any class of people. They did not commit this murder, and the vast powers of the government should not be abused to threaten their constitutionally protected free speech and other rights."

A U.S. official at the Department of Justice told the Free Press that officials are more eager to seek out leftist groups after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Trump has said that the government will investigate whether leftist billionaire George Soros has been funding radical left-wing protests.

Eisen went on in the letter to defend the efforts of nonprofits as productive and positive.

"Nonprofit and charitable organizations support critical services to our nation — working with faith communities, caring for vulnerable populations, upholding the Constitution, defending the rule of law and much more. Attacks on nonprofits and charities threaten that essential work happening everywhere across our country," he wrote.

"We implore the government to cease its escalation of political division, and stop the unjustified targeting of organizations and people in the wake of this terrible act of political violence," he added. "This moment of tragedy does not call for exploiting a horrific act to further deepen our divides and make us less safe. It calls for unity — unity against violence and unity of purpose as Americans."

RELATED: House Republicans investigating CHIRLA nonprofit over alleged role in ICE rioting

The president has already taken action in the effort to root out liberal political groups.

On Wednesday, Trump said Antifa, which he described as a "SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER," would be designated as a "MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION."

He added that he would strongly recommend "those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!