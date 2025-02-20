REVEALED: Meet the evil mastermind targeting Trump with lawfare

When Donald Trump won the election last November, like many conservatives, Liz Wheeler feared that we’d see political violence in the streets — the same kind of Democrat-funded violence that fueled the Summer of Rage in 2020.

Surprisingly, the streets were quiet following Trump’s victory.

But it wasn’t because some on the left didn’t want to fund political violence. They simply couldn’t.

“Kamala Harris drained the war chest of the Democrat operatives; she spent all of the DNC's money, and they simply didn't have any money left to pay these people, who are not grassroots activists. …They're paid Democrat operatives,” says Liz.

Plan B, as we’ve all seen, is to wage lawfare.

“As President Trump issues executive order after executive order, reclaiming his rightful role as chief executive of the United States, the left is trying to stop him” by “filing lawsuit after lawsuit, getting judges who have been captured by the radical left and now serve as nothing more than activists on a bench to issue nationwide injunctions,” Liz explains.

“The question of the day is who is behind this effort to stop President Trump.”

His name, Liz says, is Norman Eisen. He’s an attorney and a former United States ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Most importantly, though, “he’s a Democrat operative” who is “buddies with the architects and the lawyers that staged the electioneering of the 2020 presidential election,” says Liz.

“Norm’s group is the one behind the lawsuits which are leading to the nationwide injunctions against President Trump's executive orders.”

To get the scoop on Norm Eisen and his mastermind plotting to thwart the Trump administration, Liz invites legal scholar Dr. John Eastman and journalist and veteran White House correspondent Fred Lucas on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

According to Dr. Eastman, these nationwide injunctions issued by lower-court judges are illegal.

“The lower courts are courts of limited jurisdiction,” he says. They're limited by both “geography” — that is, districts — and by “the key provision in Article III, the judicial article, of our Constitution,” which says “that they can only address cases or controversies.”

“So they can't decide and impose obligations on people that are not parties to the case before them,” Dr. Eastman explains, adding that what these lower courts are doing right now in regard to President Trump is so outrageous, it’s bound to be addressed by the Supreme Court soon.

This lawfare, Dr. Eastman explains, is designed to “deprive the American people of the results of the election that they just consented to.”

The election results, he says, were “a mandate to President Trump to do exactly the kind of things he's doing.” By blocking Trump’s executive orders, the lower courts are aiming to “stop the American people from exercising their sovereign power.”

“That's essentially what's going on, and it is about as undemocratic a move as one can imagine,” says Dr. Eastman.

And Norm Eisen is behind it.

Fred Lucas says that Eisen “has a large web of dark-money nonprofits that are engaged in lawfare largely targeted at Trump.”

“His coalition is actually part of a larger coalition that's being run by Marc Elias called Civil Service Strong, which is largely focused on defending the deep-state employees,” says Lucas.

A peek into Eisen’s past puts the puzzle pieces in place. Not only was he “part of the team that impeached President Trump in 2019,” but he was also “part of the Obama White House,” where he served first as ethics czar and then ambassador to the Czech Republic. Prior to that, “he was one of the founding members of [Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington] … the same organization that last year tried to get Trump kicked off the ballot in various states,” including Colorado.

To learn more about Norm Eisen’s shady history and his diabolic plan to undermine President Trump’s agenda, watch the episode above.

