Honduran illegal alien who TERRORIZED flight with bomb threat had been deported TWICE before, feds claim

An illegal alien who had been deported twice was arrested after allegedly making bomb threats on a flight from Newark, New Jersey, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after the United flight landed at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana Monday.

'Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens who try to HIJACK AIRPLANES are NOT welcome in the United States.'

The man had tried to force his way into the cockpit of the flight and claimed to have a bomb, according to the DHS.

The incident led to a hijacking alert issued by the United pilots, according to the Daily Mail.

Gomez-Alberto was charged with communicating false information about planned arson and terrorizing. Jail records also show a fugitive charge with an arrest on Tuesday and a charge for simple escape with an arrest on Wednesday.

The DHS said on social media that Gomez-Alberto was from Honduras and has a criminal history that included terroristic state offenses, felony bomb threat, felony threat, and disorderly conduct.

He had been deported after Border Patrol apprehended him near Eagle Pass, Texas, in September 2011, and deported again after he illegally entered the U.S. near Sierra Blanca, Texas, in August 2014, according to court documents reviewed by Blaze News.

"In 2019, Gomez-Alberto was arrested by Border Patrol after trying to illegally re-enter the country near San Ysidro," read a statement from the DHS to Blaze News. "In January 2020, ICE released Gomez-Alberto from custody after an immigration judge ordered his release pending his removal proceedings."

United Airlines media relations confirmed the incident in a brief statement to Fox News.

"United flight 2174 from Newark to New Orleans landed safely following a disruptive incident involving a passenger onboard. Law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival," read their statement, according to the outlet.

RELATED: Feds nab illegal alien who allegedly dismembered kidnapped victims for terrorist cartel

The plane was carrying 46 passengers and six crew members.

The DHS said Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer for Gomez-Alberto after his latest arrest.

"Under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Markwayne] Mullin, criminal illegal aliens who try to HIJACK AIRPLANES are NOT welcome in the United States," said the agency.

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