Ocasio-Cortez hints Democrats may IMPEACH Supreme Court justices over Trump

Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York says some of the most extreme options are "on the table" after the Democrats' sweeping victories in the midterm.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments in a brief interview with CNN's Manu Raju on Tuesday after Republicans were able to block a procedural referral seeking the impeachment of War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

'There are going to be many, many, many investigations. I imagine many subpoenas, and we have to follow wherever the evidence takes us.'

"So do you guys impeach Hegseth in the new Congress?" asked Raju.

"There are so many criminals in this administration, it’s hard to figure out who should be, you know, the order of operations," Ocasio-Cortez replied. "There are going to be many, many, many investigations. I imagine many subpoenas, and we have to follow wherever the evidence takes us."

"How high do you go? Do you go after Trump? I mean, do you try to impeach Trump?" he asked.

"I mean, I think we should leave all options on the table. Absolutely," she responded.

"I mean, of course this Supreme Court as well has also kind of legalized a lot of his criminality, and they're pointing at impeachment. Impeachment in this Republican majority at that time was pointing at the Supreme Court," said Ocasio-Cortez.

"We'll see," she concluded. "We'll approach it, but I think all options are on the table."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told Raju that the impeachment of Hegseth would be tied to the issue of affordability as well as corruption and constitutional rights.

"What Pete Hegseth has done as secretary of defense is take us into an unconstitutional war," she told Raju.

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Some on the left are seeking to persuade Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 after numerous far-left Democratic Socialist candidates were swept into office in the blue wave.

"The lesser of two evils won't deliver the landslide victory we need to pull our country back from the brink, but AOC can," read a statement on the website for the Ready for AOC group.

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