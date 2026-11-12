Multiple victims shot in DC; 1 apparently died, witness says; active shooter reportedly barricaded in apartment building (UPDATE)

UPDATE, 11:05 a.m. ET: Authorities found the suspected shooter suffering from a gunshot wound inside the 7th-floor apartment unit where he was barricaded, Interim Police Jeffery W. Carroll said, according to WRC.

Two federal law enforcement sources and a law enforcement official told WRC that the suspect has been pronounced dead.

Carroll said during the news conference that the suspect's gunshot wound seemed to be self-inflicted.

Negotiators had made contact with the suspect from outside the apartment, WRC said, adding that police forced entry after hearing a gunshot inside.

The suspect apparently was having a conflict with the homeowners' association of the apartment building, police said at the Thursday morning news conference.

Police confirmed five shooting victims so far, Carroll said, according to WRC, adding that one died and four others were hurt and have been taken to hospitals. The station said one of the victims is in critical condition, while three others have non-life threatening injuries, Carroll added to WRC.

Original story below

Five people were shot early Thursday in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood — which is about a mile north of the White House — and police are responding to multiple locations in regard to an active shooter situation, WTTG-TV reported.

The Associated Press, citing a witness, said at least one of the victims was shot at a gym and has apparently died.

'He was instantly dead. He had been shot in the neck.'

James Spellman told the AP he was at the gym just after 8 a.m. when he heard gunfire: “Within seconds there was a man who fell to the ground, and a pool of blood came out. One gym member rushed to help him. He was instantly dead. He had been shot in the neck.”

Spellman added to the AP that he and others ran out of the gym, and he heard more gunfire in the area of 15th Street. He also told the AP that he heard about two shots fired in the gym and about five or six fired outside.

WRC-TV, citing a federal law enforcement source, said an active shooter is barricaded on a high floor of an apartment building near Logan Circle.

Police said the suspected shooter is not in custody, WRC reported, adding that it's not yet clear who the shooter is.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the 1500 block of 15th Street NW, according to WRC, and authorities cordoned off much of block and urged the public to avoid the area, which includes residences, a VIDA fitness center, and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and is around the corner from a Whole Foods supermarket.

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A D.C. Public Schools spokesperson told WRC that schools in the area are on alert status, which means no one can enter or exit — but normal activities are continuing inside.

Dozens of police cars and emergency response vehicles are in the area, WRC noted, adding that officers in tactical gear have been seen arriving to the area.

The FBI, ATF Washington, D.C. Fire, Metro Transit Police, special police, Homeland Security, and the National Guard are among the responding agencies on the scene, WRC added. Multiple medical ambulance buses could be seen arriving about 8:45 a.m.

This is breaking news; updates may be added.

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