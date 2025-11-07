Unhinged student who flipped Turning Point USA table gets arrested and faces 5 charges

A 19-year-old student is facing five charges after being identified as the person who flipped a Turning Point USA display table at the University of Iowa campus.

A TPUSA social media account posted video of the altercation where a smiling student walks up to the display table of hot chocolate and then overturns it before walking away. The TPUSA members then cheerfully begin to clean up the mess on the video.

Authorities identified the suspect as Justin Pham Calhoon and booked him into the Johnson County Jail on Wednesday.

TPUSA reported that Calhoon was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, fifth-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of third-degree harassment.

A university spokesperson confirmed the arrest to the College Fix.

"All Iowa students are expected to follow the Code of Student Life, which sets standards for student behavior and conduct," Chris Brewer wrote. "While the outcome of these investigations are considered confidential, discipline is based on the severity of the violation."

Cabot Phillips, an editor at the Daily Wire, then posted a video appearing to show the same person overturning a table before his event at the university.

"This same student literally did the exact same thing last week ahead of my event there," he posted on social media.

That incident is from Oct. 25, according to the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The student wore a dress in the second video, leading many to believe Calhoon identified as transgender.

Calhoon has no prior criminal history aside from a traffic violation.

A Blaze News request for comment to Turning Point USA was not immediately answered.

