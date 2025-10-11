Church vandalized ahead of Turning Point USA event — message calls speaker the Antichrist

A church in Alabama was vandalized with a spray-painted message calling a Turning Point USA speaker the "Antichrist" ahead of the organization's event at the church.

A spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff's Office said that Movement Church was vandalized between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A TPUSA event was scheduled at the church for Thursday evening.

The church's senior pastors — Seth Adgate and his wife, Lori — told WAFF-TV that they were shocked by the vandalism but were not surprised.

"It doesn't even really make sense to me what the messages are," Lori Adgate said. "I honestly wish they would've just contacted us because I would love to hear the heart behind what they're saying."

The graffiti referenced Bryan Dawson, who is the keynote speaker at the event.

"Bryan Dawson serves the Antichrist" read one message, while the other read, "Beware his falsehoods."

The couple said Erich Nelson, the owner of a local pressure-washing company, called to help remove the vandalism. Nelson is also a member of the church.

"To attack with hatred on a place of love — it's really not going to do anything but ... galvanize the love here and the mission to serve our community," he said.

The Adgates said the vandalism was not caught on their cameras. They're increasing the security for the event on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, we have seen growing hostility toward those who stand firm in their convictions," Lori Adgate said. “Our hope and prayer is that this moment reminds us all that disagreement does not have to lead to destruction."

Sheriff Kevin Turner released a statement about the incident.

"Acts of vandalism and intimidation have no place in our community. Every person, regardless of their beliefs or affiliations, deserves to feel safe where they worship, work, or gather," Turner wrote.

"We will not tolerate this type of behavior in Madison County," he added. "Our detectives are working diligently to identify those responsible and ensure they are held accountable. To the citizens of Madison County, please know that this kind of conduct is unacceptable, and we will use every available resource to bring those responsible to justice. This is not who we are as a community."

