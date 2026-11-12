Colorado man planned to commit 'unspeakable, horrifying' rape of children ages 3, 8, and 11, cops claim

A Colorado man was arrested in New York over "unspeakable" and "horrifying" allegations that he planned to sexually abuse three young children.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at a house on Manning Road in the town of Malta, New York, on Monday at about 12:15 p.m.

'He wanted to extremely and very physically and brutally rape and assault the 3-year-old autistic girl.'

A caller told police that a private child-predator sting had gotten 42-year-old Preston G. Purdy of Boulder to travel to the home with child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

The caller said Purdy had flown to New York seeking to sexually assault three young children, ages 3, 8 and 11 years old, according to the sheriff's office.

"He is accused of attempting to engage in vaginal and anal sexual contact with two children through forcible compulsion and attempting to insert a foreign object into a child’s rectum through forcible compulsion, which would result in injury," read a statement from the sheriff's office on Facebook.

Purdy was charged with four felony counts of attempted first-degree rape and at least one felony count of attempted first-degree aggravated sexual abuse.

He was booked into the Saratoga County Jail after an arraignment with Malta Town Court Judge Ellwood A. Sloat Jr.

"To say that Purdy’s intentions were unspeakable, horrifying and send a chill down every parent’s spine is a major understatement," read a statement from Sheriff Jeffrey Brown.

"This case truly demonstrates the worst of the worst."

Eric Arthurs told WNYT-TV that he was the person who pretended to be a mother offering her children to Purdy online. He said he's organized predator sting operations because he was a victim himself.

"He had every opportunity to say no or to block the profile or to stop responding in text at any given time,” Arthurs said.

"He wanted to extremely and very physically and brutally rape and assault the 3-year-old autistic girl," Arthurs said in a separate interview with WTEN-TV.

RELATED: VIDEO: Man allegedly wanting to meet underage girls shot and killed by police after he pulled gun

Investigators found that Purdy had allegedly purchased twist ties, vodka, and marijuana gummies after landing in New York, according to WNYT. The items can also allegedly be seen in a video that Arthurs posted online of his interactions with Purdy.

Saratoga County District Attorney Brett Eby said the online video would likely be admissible as evidence in court. He added that more charges were likely based on Purdy allegedly possessing child porn at the time of his arrest.

Malta is a town of about 17,400 residents 23 miles north of Albany in Upstate New York.

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