The ‘Cornell 7’ case should terrify every father of boys

As the civil lawsuit and renewed criminal investigation into what allegedly happened inside Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity house move forward, the public argument over blame has become largely binary: her or them.

“Consent” has become the watercooler word. Was she responsible for putting herself in that situation, or were the men responsible for what happened afterward?

Brotherhood isn’t helping your brothers get away with bad things. It’s demanding that your brothers be better men.

But I want to bring two more parties into the conversation: dads and the “manosphere.”

I keep asking myself a question I don’t see asked nearly enough: Where were the other young men?

Not the seven fraternity members accused in Jane Doe’s lawsuit. I mean the other brothers who may have been in the house or who saw the fraternity Snapchat thread during the night.

According to the civil complaint and reporting on the messages, a photo of Doe appeared in a group chat, and messages invited other fraternity members to come upstairs. The public record does not establish what every recipient knew or whether each was physically present. But the question remains: What had those young men been taught a man should do if he realizes something terrible may be happening down the hall?

More frightening is the thought of what my sons would have done if they were in that house.

That’s where dads — and the competing vision of masculinity being sold to young men online — belong in this conversation.

I have two boys under 10, and I’ve noticed the standard most dads emphasize: Don’t be the bad guy. Don’t bully other kids. Don’t take advantage of your friends.

Fine. But that’s the floor.

Your goal as a father isn’t merely to raise boys who won’t commit evil. It’s to raise boys who will confront it.

Too often, we obsess over raising boys who aren’t predators. We don’t spend nearly enough time raising protectors. Strength isn’t demonstrated by what you can take from somebody weaker. It’s demonstrated by what you’re willing to risk on that person’s behalf.

I’m not raising my sons to walk away from the Cornell fraternity house room. I’m raising them to open the door and stop what’s happening. Sometimes avoidance is the right answer, and avoidance takes judgment. Other times intervention is the right answer, and intervention takes courage.

The manosphere teaches young men that masculinity is something you prove through acquisition: women, sex, money, muscles, followers, status, dominance. Men advertise their “body count” as if the number of women they have slept with were a masculine achievement. Women become objects, not obligations. That’s rotten.

Most critics focus on how the manosphere distorts the way young men see women. They spend less time on how it distorts the way young men see other men. The entire system is a hierarchy: Who’s the alpha? Who’s weak? Who’s afraid? Who’s willing to go the farthest?

RELATED: Nick Freitas says America needs real men again

Ivan Pantic/iStock/Getty Images

Now imagine being the 19-year-old fraternity brother who realizes something is badly wrong upstairs. Stopping it may mean risking exactly what this worldview tells him matters most: the approval of other men.

The popular phrase goes, “Character is what you do when no one’s watching.” Good. But I’m also teaching my boys that character is doing the right thing when everyone is watching — and when doing it makes you unpopular.

Applied to the Cornell allegations, the manosphere tells a young man not to be the buzzkill. Actual masculinity tells him to be willing to become the least popular man in the house. Open the door. Stop what’s happening. Find her clothes. Get her somewhere safe. Call the police if necessary. Accept the social consequences tomorrow.

That’s courage.

The stakes rise when the wrongdoer is your friend: your frat bro, your teammate, your lifelong best friend. We teach boys that loyalty is a masculine virtue. It is. But we have confused loyalty with complicity.

We take our friends’ keys when they shouldn’t drive. Likewise, dragging your friend out of a room when he is about to do something horrific isn’t betraying him. It may be the most brotherly thing you can do for him.

Brotherhood isn’t helping your brothers get away with bad things. It’s demanding that your brothers be better men.

The manosphere didn’t arrive in a vacuum. Boys have been begging for someone to tell them what a man is, what strength looks like, and what we owe other people. If fathers don’t answer those questions, someone on TikTok happily will.

RELATED: America needs heroes who do not apologize for being heroes

Heritage Art/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The answer to the manosphere isn’t telling boys that masculinity is toxic. It’s giving them a better version of it.

My biggest fear as a father concerns the moments when I won’t be there. Fatherhood has an expiration date on enforcement. Eventually my sons will face a situation without me standing beside them.

Then it won’t be who’s beside them. It will be what’s inside them.

If I’m successful, their standard won’t be “don’t get arrested” or even “don’t participate.” It will be this: When everyone else loses his head, keep yours. And when somebody vulnerable needs help, help.

The courts will determine legal culpability in the Cornell case. New York Attorney General Letitia James is now overseeing the renewed criminal investigation, while the civil lawsuit proceeds separately.

Fathers don’t need to wait for either process to ask what would have happened if their own son had been there.

We shouldn’t settle for hoping he wouldn’t have participated. We should raise the son who would have stopped it.