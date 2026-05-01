Teen accused of brandishing knife amid carjacking definitely picks wrong woman to victimize

An accused knife-brandishing teen most definitely chose the wrong female to carjack over the weekend in Yonkers, New York.

Around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police got a call requesting assistance at the Mobil gas station at 838 Kimball Avenue, police said.

The suspect will be charged with robbery in the first, second, and third degree, as well as fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, police said.

The call was from an off-duty New York state trooper.

An investigation revealed that when the off-duty trooper was done refueling her vehicle, a male approached her, brandished a knife, and entered the driver’s seat of her vehicle, police said.

While the trooper was off-duty, she sure wasn't unarmed — and as you might expect, she wasn't going to let the crook get away without a fight.

With that, the trooper fired one shot from her off-duty firearm, striking the suspect in the left arm — and the round continued into his torso, police said.

The suspect accelerated the vehicle toward the rear of the gas station, drove through a shed and fence at the end of the property, and then came to a stop in the parking lot of the adjacent apartment building at 1296 Midland Avenue, police said.

The suspect then fled from the stolen vehicle and ran toward Midland Avenue, police said.

However, Yonkers Police officers quickly located the suspect at the entrance to 1328 Midland Avenue and placed him into custody without incident, police said, adding that a knife was recovered from the suspect at the time of arrest.

RELATED: Deadly shoot-out between off-duty cop and male who pistol-whipped him caught on police dashcam video

Medical aid was rendered at the scene, and the suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds; he was in stable condition, police said.

The suspect is a 17-year-old Yonkers resident, police said.

The suspect will be charged with robbery in the first, second, and third degree, as well as fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, police said.

The Yonkers Police Department's Detective Division Major Case Squad is leading the criminal investigation while the New York State Police is conducting an internal review, police said.

As the trooper was the victim, police said no identifying information will be released about her other than she was a female off-duty state trooper assigned to Troop NYC.

A state police spokesman said the trooper is a 12-year veteran who suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated at a hospital and released, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

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