WATCH: Florida mom leaves 4 kids home alone for nearly a week while she's in Las Vegas; cops have surprise waiting at airport

A Florida mother allegedly left her four children home alone for nearly a week so she could go on a trip to Las Vegas. However, police reportedly greeted the mom at the airport and arrested her after her youngest child was injured in her absence.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that a child called 911 shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The juvenile informed the dispatcher that her 9-year-old brother had been injured when a dumbbell fell on his head, police said.

'The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate child neglect.'

According to the statement, deputies responded to the residence and found four unsupervised children, ages 14, 12, 11, and 9.

Fire rescue personnel transported the 9-year-old boy to Celebration Hospital for treatment. The boy was later discharged.

A responding deputy contacted the children’s mother, 50-year-old Irene Miller, by phone.

"She told deputies that she had a babysitter coming from Tampa in the mornings to get the children ready for school and to check on them after school, but she did not require her to stay the night," the statement read.

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Miller told the officer she was working in Las Vegas and would return Friday, Oct. 23.

The New York Post reported that Miller, citing her social media, is a professional photographer and appeared to be working with a client in Las Vegas who was involved with the real estate brokerage franchise network Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Police said Miller departed Florida for Nevada on Oct. 18.

Police bodycam video the sheriff's office released shows deputies confronting Miller on a jet bridge at the Orlando International Airport after she stepped off her flight from Las Vegas on Friday. Deputies escorted the mother through the airport before placing her in handcuffs.

Miller, of Kissimmee, was booked into the Orange County Jail and charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Miller has since posted bond and has been released from jail, according to Law&Crime.

Police contacted the children's father, and he took all of the kids to his home.

Osceola Sheriff Chris Blackmon stated, "The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate child neglect. These cases will be investigated, and charges will be brought against the parents who are not properly supervising or caring for their children."

Miller's next court date was not immediately listed.

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