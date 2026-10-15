VIDEO: Abdul El-Sayed IMPLODES under media pressure as Muslim Brotherhood allegations won't go away

The Muslim Democrat running for Michigan's open seat in the U.S. Senate did not do well under pressure when questioned again about ties between his family and the Muslim Brotherhood.

In a video posted Wednesday, Abdul El-Sayed appeared outraged that NBC News anchor Tom Llamas continued to ask him to clarify whether he and his family support the terrorist group in light of comments made by his maternal half-sister, Eman Abdelhadi, on social media.

'Are you serious? ... Do you think, you think, are, are you, are you insinuating that somehow I was lying?'

The X posts from Abdelhadi include:

"Had an amazing talk with my mom about her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early 70s while she was in college #respect."

"My family has long been MB, but I've always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively."

"Although I lean towards the Leftists; conversations with my #MB family in Egypt revealed respect for individual liberties & secular state."

Although the posts were written more than a decade ago, El-Sayed has been unable to fully explain them.

"These tweets have emerged now," said Llamas, who read the content of some posts. "Can you just explain it?"

"Yeah, Tom. It's funny to me," El-Sayed responded, visibly irritated.

"I was born in 1984 down the street in Rochester Hills," he added. "I was raised here in Michigan, went to the University of Michigan, rebuilt the health department in the city, led the health department in this county. And you want to ask me about what was happening in Egypt in 1970? Are you serious?"

"I get it, but you were asked a question, and you gave an answer —" Llamas said before getting interrupted.

"This is kind of like the same. Yeah. I'm telling you, like, I have no ties. We have no ties," El-Sayed rambled.

"So your mother had no ties?" Llamas asked.

"I've never had these conversations with my mother. I wasn't raised by my mother," he replied.

"So you were unaware —" Llamas asked.

"But, but, but I'm just telling you that, like, you're using hearsay evidence from a tweet. It's ... not serious. It's just not serious," El-Sayed stammered.

"But you've also gone after the president for truthfulness," Llamas said. "So when people ask you a question, they all do expect the truth."

"And do you think, you think, are, are you, are you insinuating that somehow I was lying?" El-Sayed stammered.

"I don't know. That's why I'm asking you," Llamas replied.

"And I'm telling you I was not," El-Sayed angrily responded.

RELATED: WATCH: 9/11 hero's father narrates powerful ad against Abdul El-Sayed

After a debate last Thursday against Republican Mike Rogers, El-Sayed similarly snapped at a reporter who asked about the different standards he has for President Donald Trump and for Hasan Piker, an anti-American radical who campaigned with El-Sayed earlier this year.

"That's a serious question?" El-Sayed shot back with obvious disdain.

"Well, Donald Trump is the president of the United States, which means he has significant power, including holding the nuclear football. And when he makes war, which he has the power to do, it's a very different thing than a streamer in California. I'm not sure if that's clear to you, but like, when it's the president of the United States, who is literally the most powerful person in the whole world, to equate the most powerful person in the world with a streamer in California seems to me to be just a little — I'm not going to use the word — but silly."

El-Sayed's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Rogers has hammered away at El-Sayed by using El-Sayed's own extremist statements and positions.

Former President Barack Obama has signed up to campaign for El-Sayed, which many critics take as a sign that Democrats are worried that their candidate won't be able to cross the finish line.

The race is pivotal in deciding which party will control the U.S. Senate after the midterm elections.

The contest is still very tight in the last month of before the election, as can be seen in the Blaze News Poll Watch average of polling below.

Michigan Senate polls 2026: El-Sayed vs. Rogers

Michigan Senate polls 2026: El-Sayed vs. Rogers pollwatch.theblaze.com

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