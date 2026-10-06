Blaze News Poll Watch: Your new home for tracking the 2026 midterms

With Election Day less than a month away, keeping up with the midterm elections can mean sifting through a constant stream of polls, headlines, and competing narratives.

That’s why Blaze Media created Poll Watch — a new destination designed to streamline the process of following the races that matter to you.

Poll Watch brings Senate, governor, and House races together in one place, giving you a straightforward way to follow polling and see how races are shaping up as Election Day approaches.

Track more than 200 races in one place

Instead of jumping between different polling sites and news stories, Poll Watch puts the races together in one centralized destination.

The platform features more than 2,000 polls across 200+ races, covering major Senate, governor, and House contests.

Whether you’re following a competitive race across the country or keeping a close eye on an election closer to home, Poll Watch makes it easier to find the information you’re looking for.

See the Blaze polling average

Individual polls can tell part of the story, but a single survey can also be an outlier.

Poll Watch provides a Blaze News polling average designed to put individual polls into context. The average is calculated transparently and updated throughout the day as new polling becomes available.

The goal is simple: Give readers another way to look at the available polling data without having to interpret every individual survey in isolation.

And there’s an important distinction to keep in mind: Poll Watch shows polling averages, not predictions. Rather than telling you what will happen on Election Day, Poll Watch provides polling data so you can see where the races stand based on the information currently available.

Follow the elections in your state

National races can dominate election coverage, but many of the most consequential contests are happening closer to home.

Poll Watch includes a map that makes it easy to find major elections in your state. It’s a quick way to see which Senate, House, and governor races are on the ballot and follow the contests that matter most to you.

Create your own watch list

Because everyone follows elections differently, Poll Watch lets you customize the experience with the My Races feature. Star the races you want to follow and build a personal watch list of the contests you care about most. Your selected races are available across your devices, and you are able to see when new polling comes in. That means you can spend less time searching for updates and more time following the races themselves.

Poll Watch is included with your Blaze News subscription

Poll Watch is included at no additional cost for Blaze News, BlazeTV+, and Blaze Unlimited subscribers.

There’s no separate purchase or upgrade required. Simply sign in using the same email associated with your Blaze subscription. If you’re already signed in to TheBlaze.com, you can get started right away.

With Election Day approaching, Poll Watch offers a single place to keep track of the races, polling, and elections you care about most.

Start tracking the midterms with Poll Watch today.

Not a subscriber? Join today and get $40 off a BlazeTV+ annual subscription with code POLLWATCH40.