Obama rushes to rescue Abdul El-Sayed in Detroit — GOP issues scathing response

The Republican Party in Michigan issued a mocking response after Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed said former President Barack Obama will be joining him on the campaign trail.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) announced his retirement 18 months ago, and El-Sayed is trying to win the seat to keep it in Democrat control. Losing it to Republicans would significantly bolster the GOP's efforts to maintain control of the U.S. Senate.

'President Obama is parachuting into Michigan, in a desperate to attempt revive Conman Abdul's floundering campaign.'

On Monday, El-Sayed said Obama would attend a rally in Detroit at the end of October in his campaign to defeat Republican Mike Rogers. Black voters in Detroit have expressed misgivings about El-Sayed.

"It is my honor and privilege to announce that President @BarackObama is joining us on the trail in Detroit," wrote El-Sayed on social media.

If El-Sayed wins, he would become the first Muslim to hold office in the U.S. Senate. Republicans have lambasted him for extremist statements he has made in the past and for his associations with anti-American extremists like influencer Hasan Piker.

Greg Manz, the senior communications adviser of the Michigan GOP, mocked the development in a statement to Blaze News.

"President Obama's upcoming trip to Detroit proves Conman Abdul El-Sayed has a severe base problem. It's no surprise to us that Democrats are playing defense in the very city where 'Democrats for Rogers' launched — Motor City voters are abandoning the Conman because working families have zero interest in having their taxes hiked to pay for a government-controlled health care scheme that costs $32 trillion," he said.

"President Obama is parachuting into Michigan, in a desperate to attempt revive Conman Abdul's floundering campaign," Manz added, "because Democrat support is evaporating daily in Detroit — it's a Hail Mary for an extreme candidate who can't even energize his own base."

The Democrats for Rogers group also released a statement including comments from El-Sayed slamming Obama when he was re-elected in 2012.

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"[Obama] has perpetuated war, violated our civil liberties, deported more people from our shores than any other president before him, and the list of his failures goes on," said El-Sayed at the time.

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has already campaigned for El-Sayed.