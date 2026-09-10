Trump promises $5,000 checks for all — if Republicans win the midterms

President Donald Trump believes he can defy history and maintain control of Congress in the midterms — and he just announced the policy that could pull it off.

The president was in high spirits as he championed his first two years in office, especially his economic success, at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas on Wednesday night. In fact, Trump said the country is doing so well that he'd be returning the profits to the American people.

'We'll call it the Trump Dividend.'

"I will issue a dividend to every citizen in the United States of America for 5,000 dollars, very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders," Trump said.

The $5,000 payout, however, is conditional on a certain result in November's midterm elections.

“If Republicans win the United States House and Senate, I will issue a dividend to every adult in the United States of America for $5,000," the president said. "You gotta spend the money in the United States of America."

The president claimed that Democrats couldn't pull off such a payment because "they don't do tariffs."

RELATED: The mood is high as midterm convention gets underway

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Because we've done so well, because our country is making so much money, only I can make this promise to you," Trump said before promising the post-election payment. “If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend. We’ll call it the Trump dividend.”

The president also vowed to make all of his tax cuts permanent, putting even more cash back into voters' pockets. Trump tied the proposed dividend to the "over $20 trillion in foreign investment" he's recruited from allies, his tariffs, and Vice President JD Vance's war on fraud.

"He's doing a great job, by the way," the president said.

With the midterm elections only 55 days away, Trump and the Republican Party are pulling out all the stops to make history.

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