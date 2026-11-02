John Doyle warns of 'third-world mindset' as influencer humiliates working dad for clicks

He was just trying to finish his workday and get home to his kids. Instead, a Michigan father of four found himself the target of a viral Instagram prank in which a young content creator pretended to steal $10 from him — all while recording his increasingly frustrated reaction for clicks.

In the viral video, the Michigan father, frustrated, goes to report the young man to management. The content creator continues filming and keeps insisting that “it’s not that deep” and that “it’s just a joke.”

“No, it’s not a joke to me, OK?” the man said. “I don’t have time for this crap in my life. My life is hard enough as it is, OK? I don’t need this crap. I’ve got kids at home that went to bed without me right now, and I was supposed to be at home an hour ago, and I’m still out here working, and I got to get up at 5 in the morning and do 10 more stores. So this is not a joke to me.”

“No, I get you,” the kid responded.

“No, you don’t. You’re probably making money off this. I can’t even pay my goddamn mortgage, and I’ve got four kids at home. So not funny,” the man yelled.

BlazeTV host John Doyle calls it a “little bit of a patriot go-off moment.”

“What he’s upset about is he can tell that he’s being recorded,” Doyle explains. “He knows that he’s going to be uploaded onto the internet and made fun of. And so it’s like this is just weighing on him alongside everything else he’s dealing with in the meantime.”

“And he can tell, obviously, they’re not sincere about the apology. They don’t care. And then all he can do is just scold them,” he continues, noting that the man is the one who would be facing real repercussions.

“He’s in trouble because he’s in uniform,” Doyle says.

“He knows that not only is he going to be humiliated on the internet, but it’s probably going to come back to maybe compromise his employment, which again, the guy’s behind on his mortgage,” he continues.

“He has four kids at home. It’s just a really bad situation overall. And so, that’s what I think it was, is he knows that he’s the butt end of the joke. He’s being exploited. And the person who’s exploiting him is treating him as though he’s not a human being. It literally is dehumanizing them,” he adds.

And Doyle points out that in the beginning of the video, the man responds to the kid's initial question about the time with a smile.

“He’s obviously walking up to this guy who’s just there trying to get, you know, his job done, go home. And the thing that really gets me, too, is you see in the beginning of the video, the second he’s asked, ‘Hey, what time is it?’ He immediately is helpful,” he explains.

“He is happy to help, happy to engage in high-trust activities like this,” he adds.

However, people like the kid are "actively preying on people’s trust and support so they can make a few dollars rather than work an actual job.”

“This is exploiting a high-trust society. This is exploiting the behavior of good Americans,” Doyle says, which he calls a “third-world mindset.”

“The third-world mindset cannot innovate,” he explains. “It cannot create companies. It cannot be productive.”

“People who come from countries who literally are responsible for zero innovations, curiously, the only way they can innovate is not actually with contributing something, which people want to purchase and partake in,” he continues.

“It always with finding the cracks, finding some way to scan the system, cut corners, take advantage of people. That’s all they do,” he adds.

Want more from John Doyle?

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