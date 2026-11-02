Recent allegations against Hugh Hefner are stomach turning, as his widow claims the reality behind the Playboy empire was far darker than its glamorous image.

In an expose published by Page Six, Crystal Hefner accuses the late magazine mogul of sexual abuse and coercion, including allegedly forcing women into degrading sexual situations. The headline reads: “Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal, accuses late Playboy founder of rape, incest as she details horrific sex acts.”

Crystal alleges that the Playboy founder abused her sexually throughout their relationship. In one of the more disturbing allegations, the widow accused her late husband of attempting to force twins to perform sexual acts on each other.

She also claimed that Hefner would force women to use "visibly dirty sex toys.”

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere and co-host Dave Landau are disturbed but not surprised that Hefner allegedly wasn’t a “good guy.”

“It’s actually a really terrible story,” Stu says, “Hugh Hefner, not a good guy, Dave, was he?”

“No, not a good guy,” Dave agrees.

“But I do have to say, not to defend Mr. Hefner, who we know is in hell. I try to be a bit sympathetic always to the people in these stories, but if a 90-year-old man is trying to force dirty sex toys onto you, you can just leave,” he adds.

“As I used to say, you know, as any father I think has said, is like, you know, use your legs. Like move. Don’t just sit there and scream across the house,” Stu says.

“It’s not hard to get away from any 90-year-old, I feel like,” he adds.

“He’s at an age where one good kick could kill him ... at the very least will bruise him for the rest of his life,” Dave says.

“Yeah, you kick him, I would say, hard enough, he just turns to dust. It just explodes into just a powder,” Stu agrees.

“It’s like a mummy,” Dave adds.

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