Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy's team gives hopeful update after stroke

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut is in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

According to Murphy's office, the 53-year-old Democrat was taken to a hospital on Saturday after experiencing numbness in his arm at his son's hockey game.

'I understand all too well how much this impacts your life.'

Following confirmation that he had indeed suffered a stroke, Murphy was transferred to Johns Hopkins Medicine for "further monitoring."

A stroke, also known as a "brain attack," can leave a victim with permanent brain damage. Nearly 800,000 people suffer a stroke every year in the U.S. where it is a leading cause of serious long-term disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The senator's office claimed on Sunday that "the doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery."

Murphy, who has been floated as a possible 2028 presidential candidate, suffered the stroke ahead of a planned campaign event with New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas (D), who is running for the U.S. Senate.

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Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In the days leading up to the adverse medical event, Murphy — a gun control advocate who once identified illegal aliens as the people "we care about most" — was criticizing President Donald Trump, championing Ukraine, and trying to help get Democrats elected. He also claimed days earlier to have seen the president's alleged plan to "restart war with Iran after the election."

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who suffered a stroke in May 2022 that initially prompted concerns about his competence, was among the many politicos who wished Murphy a speedy recovery.

"As someone who survived a near-fatal stroke, I understand all too well how much this impacts your life," said Fetterman. "My family is rooting for Chris and his family for a full and speedy recovery."

Murphy's stroke comes just months after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) died of an aortic dissection and amid sustained concerns over retiring Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell's health in light of his latest absence.

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