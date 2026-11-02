'F**king rabid' leftist female physically attacks conservative Jewish influencer during free-speech event at U. of Michigan: Video

A leftist female University of Michigan student was caught on video physically attacking a conservative Jewish influencer Sunday during a reported free-speech event on campus.

The victim — Liz Benichou, who uses the handle "basedinmalibu" on X and Instagram — was apparently shoved to the ground in a violent outburst by the female student who soon was arrested and then hollered the following while in handcuffs: "I should have f**king killed you while I had the f**king chance."

The female asked the arresting officer, 'What the f**k are you going to do to me? Because I hit a f**king dumb-ass bitch in the face?'

Benichou told Fox News she was hosting an open debate when a female approached, began shouting, and allegedly struck another conservative influencer in the face with her phone before turning on her.

The other conservative influencer was online creator and commentator "The Older Millennial," also known as Joseph Anthony Redden, who was sitting at a foldout table with signs that read "Is Islam evil?" and "Is Islam compatible with the West?" Newsweek said.

The female approached the table asking, "Where’s your permit?" saying the setup was "f**king stupid" and clapping in Redden’s face and shouting, the magazine noted. Redden told police in that moment and later claimed on X that the female struck him. You can view video of that interaction here, after which the female complains about "anti-Muslim people."

Benichou told Fox News that soon the female "came up toward me, and I told her, 'You would not be able to do this in Iran,'" referencing freedom of speech and pointing to the Iranian government's treatment of protesters.

Then Benichou and fellow conservative influencer Cam Higby challenged the female over women's freedoms in Iran, the cable news network added — particularly with respect to how she was dressed and showing "skin."

Benichou can be heard on video — as the female stands directly in front of her — asking onlookers, "Am I wrong? If she walked around like this in Iran, what would happen to her?"

"And then she just lunged," Benichou told Fox News.

The female used both hands to knock Benichou to the ground and then tried to stomp her before a male intervened and pulled the attacker away from Benichou, video appeared to show.

“Don’t f**king talk to me like that!” the female hollered at Benichou while trying to get back to her, according to video. “You wanna f**king get over here?! F**king get over here, bitch!”

The female momentarily escaped the grasp of a police officer, but the officer soon grabbed the female and got her on the ground and began handcuffing her and telling her "don't resist."

“Instant f**king karma, bitch,” one onlooker observed as the arrest took place.

Another onlooker commented, "She’s f**king rabid."

The female asked the arresting officer, "What the f**k are you going to do to me? Because I hit a f**king dumb-ass bitch in the face?"

As the female was being escorted to a police vehicle, she continued shouting and cursing at Benichou, Newsweek said.

"I'd do it again every f**king time, you stupid f**king c**t!" video showed the female hollering before adding, "I should have f**king killed you while I had the f**king chance."

Benichou on Monday told "Fox & Friends" she injured her lower back as a result of the attack — but that she won't be silenced.

"It will definitely not dissuade me," she added to the cable news network.

RELATED: Vance blasts 'psychopath' El-Sayed over 'anti-white' hatred

Taylor Sharp — Benichou’s manager and the CEO of Liberty Under Fire USA, a conservative youth organization — told Mediaite that Benichou plans on pressing charges against the arrested student.

The University of Michigan Police Department told Fox News that a student was taken into custody, processed, and released — and that the case "will be forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review."

More from Fox News:

The confrontation comes as Michigan's closely watched Senate race brings political and cultural divisions into sharper focus ahead of the midterms.



Benichou said her visit to the campus was partly motivated by concerns about Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, whose political affiliations and campaign funding she wanted to discuss with students.

Police noted to Newsweek that the attack took place during an "unpermitted political event."

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