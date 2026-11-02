3 armed, masked thugs threaten homeowner on Halloween night, cops say — but victim has a deadly treat for them

A trio of armed, masked males threatened a Maryland homeowner in his driveway on Halloween night, police said — but it turns out the victim had a deadly treat for them at the ready.

Baltimore County Police said the resident indicated he was sitting in the driveway of his residence in the 10000 block of Greenside Drive in Cockeysville when the suspects — armed with a handgun — approached him around 10:40 p.m.

'We were sleeping, and I woke up and saw blue lights in the window. So I got up and saw and there were like eight or nine police cars.'

The resident told officers the three males threatened him, police said.

But the trio likely didn't take into account that one never knows these days who is armed for self-defense at any given time.

Indeed, police said the resident "brandished his own weapon and fired at the suspects."

Police said the suspects fled the location, and the resident called 911 to report the incident.

Officers began to check the area and found one of the suspects dead a short distance away, police said, adding that he was identified as 20-year-old Amon Walker.

The two other suspects, both adult males, also were found after seeking treatment for their injuries at local hospitals.

A loaded handgun was also recovered, police said, and it is believed to have belonged to the suspects.

Police said there is no active threat to the community, and the department’s Homicide Unit responded and is investigating the circumstances of this incident.

RELATED: Thug allegedly assaults woman, vandalizes cars, then breaks into home while holding knife. But homeowner has more firepower.

While police said in their news release that the three males were wearing masks, WBAL-TV reported that the males were "wearing Halloween-style masks."

Neighbor Monish Gariwala told the station "on Halloween night, this is a very active neighborhood. There are, like, 300 kids."

He added to WBAL that "we were sleeping, and I woke up and saw blue lights in the window. So I got up and saw and there were like eight or nine police cars."

Gariwala also noted "thank God" that the incident "happened later. There were so many kids here [earlier]," according to the station.

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