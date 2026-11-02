Norm Macdonald turned his darkest moments into comedy: 'I loved everything he did'

There will never be another Norm Macdonald, which is why Netflix's new documentary, "Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald," has been received so well — especially by BlazeTV hosts Dave Landau and Stu Burguiere.

Landau, who is a comedian himself, said the film was a reminder that Macdonald “really is my favorite comic.”

“I loved everything he did,” he says, reminiscing on his starring role on "Saturday Night Live's" Weekend Update.

“But this whole thing,” he continues, “this thing covers his entire life and kind of like the mystery that he was, including having cancer for a decade and not telling anyone.”

And when Norm did speak about a battle with cancer, he pretended he was talking about his uncle instead of himself. He also claimed that he dropped out of high school and didn’t go to college.

“He would say, look, I didn’t go to college. I dropped out of high school, and you look and you know, they found something that said he was a genius that actually got out of high school at 16 and went to college early,” Landau explains.

“I mean, he really was amazing,” Stu Burguiere comments.

“He’s one of those guys that … the comedy was so important to him,” he continues. “It just didn’t matter what else was going on. He was always able to push through it. I mean, you go back to, obviously, him getting fired from 'SNL.'”

Macdonald appeared on David Letterman’s show after getting fired and openly discussed it.

“And it’s one of the greatest appearances of all time because the way he handled it. He has this giant, big smile, his goofy smile, on his face the entire time as he’s talking about his career dissolving,” Stu says.

“He was so funny about it, and he just was able to do that constantly,” he adds.

Want more from Stu and Dave?

To enjoy more of Stu and Dave's lethal blend of wit, humor, and insightful commentary subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.