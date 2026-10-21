Thug allegedly assaults woman, vandalizes cars, then breaks into home while holding knife. But homeowner has more firepower.

The sheriff of Webster Parish, Louisiana, said a 911 call reported a domestic disturbance in a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 80 just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle reportedly crashed when 44-year-old Billy McFarland allegedly jumped the female driver, officials said, adding that McFarland fled the scene before a nearby deputy arrived.

'The homeowner apparently feared for his life and for the lives of others who were inside the residence.'

McFarland reportedly went to a residence on U.S. Highway 80 west of Minden, where he vandalized two vehicles, breaking the rear window of one and the windshield of another, officials said, adding that he then began banging on the door of the residence.

When he received no response, McFarland reportedly moved to the rear of the residence, where he climbed atop an air conditioning unit and used a pocketknife to cut through a window screen and enter the residence, officials said.

“We learned he had the knife in his hand when he came through the window,” Sheriff Jason Parker said. “The homeowner apparently feared for his life and for the lives of others who were inside the residence."

With that, the homeowner shot and killed McFarland, officials said, adding that McFarland, of Marrero, was shot multiple times.

"We do not anticipate any charges, but we will continue to investigate and forward the results to the district attorney for review," Parker added.

Parker said McFarland’s body has been sent to Little Rock, Arkansas, for an autopsy to determine a possible cause for the actions which led to his death, officials said.

Sheriff’s investigators also learned that McFarland had an extensive criminal history in his home area, including felonies, Parker said.

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More than a hundred comments hit the sheriff's office Facebook post about the incident, and they were squarely behind the homeowner. The following are but a few of them.

"What would have happened had the homeowner not had a gun?" one commenter wondered. "That’s so scary to think of."

"He shouldn't be charged. Y'all know if someone breaks into your house, they aren't up to any good, and we have the right to defend ourselves and our homes from intruders," another user stated. "Let him be."

"And he shouldn’t be charged!!" another commenter declared. "And I pray that he doesn’t have any bad thoughts of what he did. He was protecting himself and his family."

"Don’t be entering anyone’s house not welcomed, and it won’t come to this — but if you cross that line," another user wrote. "Don’t try that in a small town."

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