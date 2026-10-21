'Hidden gem': The list of national parks in the US just got bigger

Arizona is adding a new national park, bringing the state's total to four.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a bill into law designating the creation of Chiricahua National Park, a small park in Southeastern Arizona with some stunning views.

'This new designation will shine a national spotlight on one of Arizona’s hidden gems.'

Previously protected as Chiricahua National Monument since 1924, the new park continues the protection of the rhyolite rock spires formed by an ancient volcanic eruption 27 million years ago.

A National Park Service press release noted visitors will be able to continue to enjoy hiking, camping, scenic drives, and viewing the rich biodiversity in the new park.

“Chiricahua’s towering rock spires, rich Apache heritage, and remarkable biodiversity make it one of America’s most extraordinary landscapes,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in the press release. “This new designation will shine a national spotlight on one of Arizona’s hidden gems, creating opportunities to welcome more visitors, strengthen local economies, and share this incredible landscape with more Americans.”

In addition to the rhyolite rock spires, the park is home to balanced rocks and the historical Faraway Ranch homestead. It is also one of a shrinking number of places to see the uninhibited night sky.

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“Chiricahua has been part of the National Park System for more than a century, and this new designation marks an exciting chapter in its history,” said Jessica Bowron, the comptroller exercising the delegated authority of the director of the National Park Service. “While its name is changing, our commitment remains the same: protecting this remarkable landscape and its cultural heritage while providing opportunities for visitors to experience and enjoy it for generations to come.”

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), perhaps best known for his role in the infamous "seditious six" video posted last year, introduced the bill in 2021. The bill passed the House in March and passed the Senate in September.

Sen. Kelly celebrated the passage of the bill on Tuesday.

“Today is a historic day for Arizona. Making Chiricahua a national park has been a priority of mine since I first came to the Senate, so I’m thrilled this day has finally arrived,” said Sen. Kelly.

“A bipartisan effort from the start, this is a win for the communities in southeastern Arizona and for everyone who worked to protect this extraordinary place so our kids and our grandkids can enjoy it.”

Chiricahua, also known as the "Wonderland of Rocks," will be the 64th national park in the United States.

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