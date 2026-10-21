Wife goes missing, and husband claims ICE nabbed her. Now, he is under arrest for murder.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was roped into a murder investigation in California after a woman went missing a few weeks ago and was later found dead.

On October 4, a cousin of Jasmine Gill reported that she had gone missing, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The last time Jasmine was seen was on September 30 at her home in Sacramento.

The charred remains discovered in El Dorado County on October 1 were determined to be Jasmine Gill.

Jasmine's husband, Gurinder Gill, told investigators that ICE had nabbed Jasmine when she went out to get the mail, the sheriff's office said. However, ICE confirmed to the sheriff's office and to Blaze News that no immigration enforcement had been conducted at that residence.

Additionally, investigators began to find "several inconsistencies in Gurinder's statements about his wife's disappearance," the sheriff's office continued. Officials also learned that the couple were in the midst of a contentious divorce and custody battle.

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Husband accused of killing wife after claiming ICE agents detained her

Meanwhile, their worst fears about the missing woman were confirmed when charred remains discovered in El Dorado County, California, on October 1 were determined to be Jasmine Gill.

Gurinder Gill, 28, was arrested on murder charges last Wednesday and booked into the Sacramento County jail, where he remains. Jail records state that he is "ineligible for bail."

Court records note that Gill had an arraignment hearing on Friday, but do not say whether he entered a plea or retained counsel. He is scheduled to appear in court again on December 7, according to SFGate.

The Sacramento County public defender's office told Blaze News Wednesday morning that the defendant's name was not in its files.

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