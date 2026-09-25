College football player stabbed to death allegedly by illegal alien who was given deportation pass TWICE, sources say

A physical altercation over the weekend in Rhode Island ended with one college football player dead, another player with stabbing injuries, and an illegal alien getting arrested on murder charges.

Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze of Nigeria allegedly stabbed the two men during an altercation in a parking lot near the Mezzo Lounge in Providence at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Eze was arrested by UMass Dartmouth police and charged with murder. He is also a student at the university.

Eze was given deferred action from deportation twice — once under the Biden administration and once under the second Trump administration, a source familiar with the matter told Blaze News.

18-year-old Marvins Antoine was stabbed in the chest and died later at a hospital, while 19-year-old Kensley Macean was stabbed in the head and neck but survived.

Both were UMass Dartmouth football players.

Eze was arrested by UMass Dartmouth police and charged with murder. He is also a student at the university.

The man entered into the U.S. legally in 2015 but is now considered a "criminal illegal alien from Nigeria," according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

ICE Boston placed an immigration detainer request on him after his arrest.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.," the spokesperson said in a statement. "ICE is working diligently to remove these violent, dangerous offenders from our communities."

Eze was approved for deferred action on deportation by the Biden administration in Sept. 2022, according to the source, and then again under the Trump administration in Oct. 2025. Deferred action allows the migrant to stay in the U.S. but does not bestow a legal status.

RELATED: Illegal alien arrested for brutal murder of Virginia mom was released into the US under Biden

He also applied for a work permit in 2023, but that request was rejected.

The UMass Dartmouth football team had just played that evening when the two players were stabbed.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said that police utilized Flock cameras to track and identify Eze.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!