Illegal alien arrested for brutal murder of Virginia mom had been released into the US under Biden: DHS

Carmen Lizet Puch, a 42-year-old mother, was found brutally stabbed to death at Great Falls Park in Virginia on Monday.

After police arrested a suspect, the Department of Homeland Security identified him as an illegal alien who had been released into the U.S. under the Biden administration.

Cedillos-Campos knew Puch because they both worked at the Bitez restaurant in Herndon.

Puch was found on the ground near a 2011 Honda Civic in the parking lot of the park in McLean at about 6:45 a.m., WUSA9 reported. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Fairfax County Police announced on social media they had arrested 19-year-old Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos in connection with the case.

The DHS claimed in a statement that Cedillos-Campos was a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador arrested by Customs and Border Protection in 2024 for illegally crossing into the U.S. near El Paso, Texas.

The Salvadoran was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration, according to the DHS.

"The Biden administration recklessly unleashed millions of unvetted illegal aliens into American communities and abused the law to do so," the statement continued. "President Trump and [DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin] are now enforcing the law, arresting illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country — and have reversed Biden's deadly catch and release policy."

Sources told WRC-TV that Cedillos-Campos knew Puch because they both worked at the Bitez restaurant in Herndon.

"I don't know if you can process something like this. It's not something you expect. It's not something that anyone would ever want to happen," said Abdul Anwari, the owner of the restaurant. "But you know, we're still taking it [a] minute at a time."

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Anwari said they are setting up a GoFundMe to help Puch's family with raising her daughter.

Puch is the mother of a young daughter and was jogging when she was brutally murdered.

"We are urging Governor [Abigail] Spanberger (D-Va.) to put her community first and turn over this criminal illegal alien to ICE," the agency added.

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