'Monster' suspected of brutally murdering DHS employee walking her dog is an immigrant naturalized under Biden, DHS says

The suspect in a series of violent attacks that took the life of a woman simply out walking her dog is an immigrant who was naturalized under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Neighbors of Lauren Bullis were shocked to find their quiet neighborhood violated by the sounds of gunfire early on Monday at about 6:50 a.m.

'This monster was naturalized by the Biden administration.'

Bullis was out walking her dog when a man shot her and stabbed her to death. Police later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel, who was arrested for her murder.

Police then tied the suspect to the shooting death of a woman outside a Checkers restaurant as well as the shooting of a homeless man outside a Kroger grocery store.

On Wednesday, DHS revealed the violent criminal past of Adon Abel, who immigrated to the U.S. from the United Kingdom and became a naturalized citizen under a previous president.

"This monster was naturalized by the Biden administration," DHS said. "Adon Abel also possesses a prior criminal record that includes convictions for sexual battery, battery against a police officer, obstruction, and assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism. Our prayers are with the families of the victims during this tragic time."

Bullis was also revealed to have been an exemplary employee at the DHS Office of Inspector General.

"In every role she held, Lauren exemplified dedication to the OIG mission," DHS said. "Lauren approached her work with integrity, thoughtfulness, and a commitment to excellence that strengthened our organization and the communities we serve. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lauren was a bright spot for so many of the DHS community. She brought warmth, kindness, and a genuine sense of care to her colleagues each day."

One witness indicated that she locked eyes with the assailant after he attacked Bullis and that he was in the act of pulling Bullis' pants off.

RELATED: 'REVOLTING LIES!' DHS obliterates framing of gang-affiliated illegal aliens shot in Portland as 'married couple'

DHS also documented the agency's efforts to weed out threats from the naturalization process:

In an effort to remove murderers like this from our communities, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the creation of a new vetting center on December 5, 2025, to enhance screening and vetting of immigration applications, with a focus on identifying terrorists, criminal aliens, and other threats to public safety. The center will leverage advanced technologies and work closely with law enforcement and intelligence partners to strengthen national security and uphold the integrity of the U.S. immigration system.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!