Man brutally murders woman walking her dog, police say — witness says suspect added to horror afterward

An Atlanta neighborhood is shocked by the brutal killing of a woman simply walking her dog Monday morning, and a witness said she saw the suspect do something even more horrible.

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded to a residence on Battle Forrest Drive at about 6:50 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot and stab wounds.

'I heard 6 to 7 shots, so I ran out the door, and when I ran out the door, I saw the lady across the street with a man standing over her.'

A witness named Tiffany Williams told WXIA-TV that she made eye contact with the suspect after hearing the gunshots outside her home.

"I was getting up, getting my grandbaby ready for school, and I heard six to seven shots, so I ran out the door, and when I ran out the door, I saw the lady across the street with a man standing over her," Williams said.

"I heard the shooting, but I'm not thinking because as a mother and I'm seeing her lying there, I'm like, 'Oh my God, I've got to help her,'" she added.

Williams said the suspect was pulling the victim's pants down when they made eye contact.

"I saw he was wearing all black, and then he ran up the street," she added.

Neighbors said the area is very quiet and that most of the residents are elderly people.

Later at a media briefing that evening, the Brookhaven and DeKalb County police departments said a 26-year-old suspect named Olaolukitan Adon Abel was arrested after a traffic stop in Troup County.

Police said he was a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Checkers restaurant on Wesley Chapel Road and was tied to the lethal shooting of a homeless person at a Kroger grocery store in Brookhaven.

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The victim near Kroger was sleeping at about 2 a.m. when someone shot him multiple times.

The woman shot near Checkers had been shot at about 12:50 a.m. and died at a hospital.

Police said the DeKalb County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death of the woman shot while walking her dog.

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