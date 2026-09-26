Mother who says she accidentally placed her 1-month-old daughter in oven instead of crib, killing infant, learns her fate

A Missouri mother who said she accidentally placed her 1-month-old daughter in an oven instead of her crib, killing the infant, learned her fate earlier this week.

Mariah Thomas of Kansas City pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, KMBC-TV reported.

'Mental illness does not erase accountability, but neither should our justice system ignore a serious, diagnosed mental health condition when determining an appropriate outcome.'

Kansas City police in February 2024 were called to a home near 41st Street and Forest Avenue after getting a report of a baby who wasn't breathing, the station said.

Emergency crews tried to save the infant, but she died at the scene, KMBC reported.

Court documents filed at the time indicated that Thomas, now 28, told family members she was putting her daughter down for a nap and accidentally put the baby in the oven instead of her crib, the station said.

Fox News reported that the infant was wearing a bodysuit over a diaper, and investigators said her clothing appeared to have melted onto the diaper. Police also recovered a baby blanket with significant burn marks from the living room, the news network said, citing a probable cause statement.

As part of Tuesday's plea agreement, a murder charge against Thomas was dropped, KMBC said.

The station added that the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office issued a statement Thursday that noted in part: "We advocated for a resolution recognizing the seriousness of what happened, holding Ms. Thomas accountable and addressing her documented severe mental health issues."

KMBC noted that the statement also said, "What has been underreported is our office advocated for Ms. Thomas to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, which would have resulted in her placement in a secure mental health treatment facility. Instead, she chose to plead guilty to 1st-degree endangerment of a child-death of a child and serve 13 years in prison."

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The statement also said, "Mental illness does not erase accountability, but neither should our justice system ignore a serious, diagnosed mental health condition when determining an appropriate outcome," the station reported.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Thomas to 13 years in prison, with credit for time she has already served, KMBC reported.

Thomas was to be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve her sentence, the station added.

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