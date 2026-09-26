Family searching for missing woman at apartment complex found her dismembered torso in tub, police say

Georgia police say the search of a suspect's apartment unit led to the discovery of several blood-stained areas, a large bloody saw, and the strong odor of bleach.

The family of a 26-year-old mother said they contacted police Wednesday after she went missing and they tracked her phone at the Park Valley apartment complex on Valley Parkway in Smyrna.

The family said they knew it was Mosley because they saw the same tattoo she had on the torso.

Michelle Weaver told WSB-TV that her niece Tia Mosley was DoorDashing when she went missing. When police arrived, they knocked on a few doors and then left the scene, according to Weaver.

That's when the family noted that a strange young man was looking at them through his window at the complex.

Weaver said the family spoke to a man at the unit who told them he had not seen Mosley.

Then at about 8 p.m., they saw the man carrying a tub with a quilt on top of it. A Cobb County Magistrate Court warrant said the man appeared to realize that someone had seen him and ran back to his unit after dropping the bin.

"All we see is the boy throwing a bag, like, like maybe a laundry bag, and it had like a container in it," Weaver said.

Inside the bin was a dismembered torso of a woman.

Police later identified the man as 18-year-old Kingston Lammar Bradley.

They searched Bradley's unit and found the saw, bloody areas, a smell of bleach, and various cleaning supplies that included a mop, a bucket of water, and carpet cleaner.

Bradley was charged with concealing a death and is considered a person of interest in the murder investigation.

"We are continuing to do interviews to see if there are any other possible suspects that could be out there," said Lt. Meredith Holt of the Smyrna Police Department.

The family said they knew it was Mosley because they saw the same tattoo she had on the torso.

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One neighbor said they heard Bradley say, "What did I do? What did I do?" when police arrested him.

Another neighbor said they heard Bradley's father also say, "What did you do this time?"

The family criticized the police for not doing enough to find Mosley's remains when they reported her missing.

"Don't say y'all found her. Her family found her. Y'all didn't do nothing. Y'all left us," Weaver said. "You guys left us to do it ourselves."

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