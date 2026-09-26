'View' host questions Patrick Clancy's divorce: 'You know, in sickness and in health'

We’ve reached peak “View,” and we still have three months to go in the year.

Even a Rosie O’Donnell reunion couldn’t top the insanity on a single “View” episode this week. Wednesday’s installment had co-host Sara Haines wishing that Lindsay Clancy’s husband had honored the whole “in sickness and in health” line from their wedding vows.

He won’t be the first person daffy enough to write checks for Gaza dwellers. The terror group that runs Gaza is notorious for taking the money and running, Woody Allen style.

That’s a real thing.

The same episode saw co-host Sunny Hostin bragging that she had been a holdout juror in the 1991 trial of Daniel Rakowitz, the “Butcher of Tompkins Square Park.” Rakowitz — who murdered and dismembered his roommate — was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hostin now says she recognized that Rakowitz was psychotic and persuaded the other jurors “one by one” to come around to her view. Yes, she’s proud of that legacy. The only problem is that contemporaneous reporting — including Hostin’s own comments at the time — makes her heroic 35-year-old recollection considerably messier.

“The View” capped off the episode with co-host Joy Behar bemoaning that we won’t have a woman president anytime soon.

That’s a 10 out of 10 even on the Russian judge’s scorecard of perfect “View” episodes. No notes ...

Box-office 'bomb' for Hezbollah

The man who gave us “What Is a Woman?” and “Am I Racist?” is back with another must-see documentary. Director Justin Folk took a break from frequent collaborator Matt Walsh to shoot “Paging Hezbollah,” the kind of documentary no Hollywood studio would touch.

Folk’s film breaks down the “Trojan Horse”-like campaign to give bomb-laden tech to Hezbollah leaders, one of the most devious strategies ever assembled.

Standing by for Javier Bardem and Macklemore to boycott the film in 3 ... 2 ...

'Saw' turns it up to 11

Just as with horror villains, no horror franchise is ever dead-dead.

Even that recent horrific “Exorcist” reboot didn’t stop the franchise from rebooting itself anew. Now it’s “Saw’s” turn.

To be fair, the first “Saw” film from 2004 was ingenious and creepy, but subsequent editions defined the “torture porn” era. No thanks.

Nostalgia still reigns supreme, so a new “Saw” film is in the offing. The only upside? Horror veterans James Wan (“The Conjuring,” “Insidious”) and original “Saw” scribe Leigh Whannell are back to produce the 11th film in the saga.

Sick of Jigsaw and his gruesome game nights? A better alternative might be a couple of well-made “Saw” spoofs that imagine sharing an office and an apartment with the series' sinister "star" Billy the Puppet.

RELATED: Chuck Norris died. The Emmys were still too scared to say his name.

NBC/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Macklemore's Palestine-apalooza

Does he even care where the money will go?

Far-left rapper Macklemore is making the most of his career revival. He previously made a stink by lecturing fans as the opening act for apolitical superstar Ed Sheeran. Now riding that publicity wave, he’s going on his own tour.

The catch? All ticket sales will go to the Palestinians. Oh, really.

He won’t be the first person daffy enough to write checks for Gaza dwellers. The terror group that runs Gaza is notorious for taking the money and running, Woody Allen style. Even if he means well, celebrities have a lousy track record of making sure donating funds go where they should.

Just ask the folks behind Fire Aid.

“It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore,” he said in a statement tied to a tour that will start in Dublin, Ireland. That country is notorious of late for its unbridled anti-Semitism.

We’ll leave it at that.

Perhaps he’ll spend his down time reading what the word “genocide” actually means ...

Cruise fears box-office burial

The Last Movie Star could be in trouble.

Tom Cruise’s October 2 release, “Digger,” had all the Oscar buzz heading into the fall ... until people actually saw it. The “first reactions” pieces tied to the satire were all over the map, with plenty of people calling it a dud.

Remember, “first reaction” stories almost always skew positive, sometimes cartoonishly so. So this is a bad sign. Now the film’s box-office hopes are similarly shrinking.

Cruise clearly hopes this outlandish role — he plays an oil tycoon blamed for causing an eco-disaster — would snag him that long-coveted Oscar.

If the word of mouth gets any worse, he may have to settle for a Razzie.