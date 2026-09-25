White House drops anti-communism ad as Xi arrives in US — Glenn Beck says everyone’s missing the point

On Wednesday, the White House released an anti-communism TV ad titled “America Will Never Be a Communist Country.” It started airing on Fox News and Newsmax the same night Xi Jinping touched down in the United States for a summit.

Glenn Beck believes the contents and the timing of the ad are no coincidence.

He points out that the ad’s montage of images feature “[Trump] with the people” and “in the Oval Office,” followed by several clips of jets and bombers.

“[Trump] is showing the people love me; I am everywhere; I am doing everything; I have a huge apparatus and a huge support in the country. Oh, and one more thing. I have the toughest effing military in the world,” says Glenn.

He believes Trump “is sending Xi a message”: “We love you. You're a great friend. But we will never be communist.”

“That commercial is, I think, more for the Chinese than it is for you,” he says, noting that the message was likely also targeted at New York City socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Trump, Glenn explains, is deliberately flexing American military muscle. Just as he fills the Oval Office with gold as “a projection of power for the Europeans,” he is showing Xi Jinping that “America is not weak, that Trump is not weak.”

China's perception, he claims, is that Americans are weak complainers.

“They hear us as a bunch of whiny people. ... We have told the entire world, every enemy of ours, we have no stomach for war. ... You hit us with gas, we're done,” says Glenn.

“Notice that Xi stayed out of the conflict with Iran for a while — until when? Until we started whining about gas. He saw that, and he went, ‘Ah, they're going to back out because the American people won't put up with it.’ That’s when he got involved.”

When Xi arrived in the U.S. this week, Trump’s “number one job,” Glenn speculates, was to sit him down and show that neither America nor Trump is weak — regardless of what the polls say.

He conjectures that Trump was indirectly telling Xi, “I don't care if I have a 4% approval rating. I don't care what you've heard about our military. I got so much stuff packed in mountains that nobody even knows about, and I'll use all of it.”

“He has to convince Xi to back out,” says Glenn, explaining that China “is doing more to hurt our gas prices than anybody else because China is now supplying things for the Iranian people.”

What everyone is missing about Trump’s anti-communism ad, he argues, is that it’s directly tied to lowering gas prices.

“So when you see [this ad], know one thing,” says Glenn. “That's the president working for you at the gas pump. That is the president saying, ‘I hear the American people. I know what's going on. The number one guy who is making that price go up is President Xi.’”

Trump is trying to cut off Iran’s “lifeline,” he explains. Even though it’s China sitting in the Oval Office, Iran is getting a clear indirect message: “You're not phoning any friends anymore. You're isolated. You're alone. I'm going to collapse you. And if I can't collapse you, I'll kill every single one of you one by one. You are not going to survive.”

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the video above.

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