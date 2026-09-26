Philip Anthony Mitchell warns America will be devoured if it doesn’t see the ‘python sitting in the corner’

Philip Anthony Mitchell — founder and lead pastor of Atlanta’s 2819 Church — catches flak for speaking out about the dangers of radical Islam, but he does it boldly anyway.

The ideology, he told BlazeTV host and Lakepointe Church pastor Josh Howerton on a recent episode of “Live Free,” is “incompatible” with both Christianity and Western fundamentals — and yet it continues to be embraced in American cities and legislatures in the name of “inclusion.”

But if the church doesn’t contend, our “children and grandchildren” will suffer greatly under the “antichrist monotheism” that is Islam, Mitchell warns.

To crystallize the gravity of that threat, he offered a harrowing analogy pulled from his days as a college student.





“When I was in college ... my roommates and I, we had pet snakes,” says Mitchell.

“This one first python we had ... she only ate rats ... and I remember we would toss the rat in the cage. That python, Josh, would sit in the corner of the cage in the darkness, and that rat would just run around the cage,” he recounts.

The python’s eerie stillness created a “false sense of security.”

“That rat would even run on top of the python and off the python thinking ... ‘I'm safe in here,”’ says Mitchell.

“That python would then stare at that rat, and at an opportune time, it would lunge at top speed, coil that rat up, and then squeeze the life out of that rat until it was dead and then swallow that rat hole.”

The rat’s fate, he says, is what’s in store for America — especially her Christian population — if it doesn’t start recognizing radical Islam as the deadly python it is.

“[Radical Islam] is like a python sitting in the corner. It's just sitting there while we are running around acting like we have a false sense of security — until the day comes when it lunges, and then it wraps its grips around all of our systems, all of our policies ... and then chokes the life out of Christianity, chokes the life out of Western fundamentals, chokes the life out of everything,” says Mitchell.

He acknowledges the polarizing nature of this warning, but the risks are too steep to stay silent.

“People are going to push back against this one moment right here, Josh, I just invite them to come back to this podcast five years from now, 10 years from now, if the Lord tarries, 20 years from now, and see did God not raise up true voices to warn America that this is coming to your own detriment,” he forewarns.

To hear more, watch the episode above.