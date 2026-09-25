Cattle industry groups issue WARNING about beef prices over ICE operations in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma

A group of cattle industry organizations said that federal immigration operations could interfere with the beef supply and push prices even higher.

The joint statement from cattle industry groups in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas said they were closely monitoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in their states.

'These ICE operations are having a massive chilling effect on the legal, documented, skilled workers that put beef on the table and keep the cattle supply chain moving.'

"Our organizations respect the responsibility of federal agencies to enforce the law. At the same time, cattle producers, feedyards, dairies, livestock markets, processors, and other rural businesses depend on a stable workforce to care for animals, protect food safety, and keep the supply chains operating," read the joint statement.

"Sudden workforce disruptions can create immediate animal-welfare, operational, and economic consequences that extend well beyond an individual business," they added. "These ICE operations are having a massive chilling effect on the legal, documented, skilled workers that put beef on the table and keep the cattle supply chain moving."

The groups said the disruptions will lead to higher beef prices for consumers.

"These disruptions come at a time of enhanced focus and pressure on the cattle and beef supply chain," they continued. "They are a costly and unnecessary impact to cattle producers already suffering from unwelcome political interference to both the markets as well as the physical supply chain. Frustratingly, the harm these actions cause to cattle producers last for days and weeks after such operations conclude."

The statement called on federal authorities to respect due process and conduct enforcement operations in a lawful and orderly manner.

Beef prices are already historically high after cattle production in the U.S. dropped over the past few years. The price of a pound of beef has risen about 37.8% from 2013 through 2026.

The groups claimed that immigration operations had already resulted in millions of dollars in lost revenue and added cost for the cattle industry.

RELATED: Trump plans to SLASH regulations to ease beef prices after Glenn Beck's impassioned plea

.@POTUS tells me he will look into SLASHING harmful regulations in the beef industry that lead to high prices. I know firsthand how rigged the system is against independent American farmers. Four massive corporations control almost the entire meat processing industry. If… pic.twitter.com/xxNBrhWUI4

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 26, 2026

President Donald Trump said to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on his radio program in August that he would seek to deregulate meat processing rules in order to increase the beef supply.

"I know firsthand how rigged the system is against independent American farmers," said Beck about the interview with Trump. "Four massive corporations control almost the entire meat processing industry. If President Trump can cut these regulations, it would be a HUGE WIN."

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